(CNN) – Ringling Bros. circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation, according to a press release from Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus for the last 50 years.”I have… More
(CNN) – Ringling Bros. circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation, according to a press release from Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus for the last 50 years.”I have… More
(CNN) – Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are hoping their upcoming HBO limited series “Big Little Lies” is one small step toward big changes in Hollywood. “The real amazing part was really digg… More
(CNN) – Hollywood is taking a stand when it comes to education for women everywhere.Charlize Theron, Meghan Markle, Blake Lively, Ashley Graham, Tom Brady, Lady Gaga, Bono and many more have signe… More
(CNN) – Much has been said over the course of “Homeland’s” five-season run about its sometimes eerie relevance, but while filming Season 5, reality caught up with the show in a chilling way. Seaso… More
(CNN) – Author and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie “The Exorcist,” has died. Blatty passed away Thursday evening at a hospit… More
(CNN) – It appears Taylor Swift’s first music video in two years is about to drop.Swift teased fans with a pic from the music video for her song, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” late Thursday night… More
(CNN) – Two members of the funk-rock band Tower of Power are recovering after being hit by a train, the group’s representative said.”In an unfortunate accident…drummer David Garibaldi and curren… More
(CNN) – Pop-rock singer Andy Grammer wrote “Fresh Eyes” for his wife, but thanks to a new music video, the song has taken on a different meaning and put the spotlight on Los Angeles’ homeless populat… More
For more info or to set up a free Lunch & Learn seminar contact Craig Swimm Craig.swimm@cumulus.com
Listen Now!
Never miss out on Dina’s Dirt!
Find out the places to be around Springfield!