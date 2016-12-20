Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

Rumor has it, Margot Robbie is off the market. Australia’s Woman’s Day is reporting the “Suicide Squad” actress secretly said “I do” to her long-term boyfriend Tom Ackerley. According to a source, “The Gold Coast was somewhere she always wanted to get married, given it’s where she was raised as a kid, on her grandparents’ farm. They decided to marry around Christmas so they could spend time with both their families afterwards, which they’ve never done before.” So far, Margot and Tom have not commented on the supposed wedding.

Lindsay Lohan said she is thinking about returning to Turkey to continue her work with the refugee population there. Lindsay said, “The dates are not set yet. It depends on how Turkey feels after the recent terrorist attack in Istanbul. Not that any attack has or will ever stop me from helping those suffering, those who need our help the most.” Lindsay said she misses her family a lot but added that “they are very supportive and understanding of the fact that my main focus is business, writing, and soon to start another film, [but] more so, my work with refugees.”

As we reported yesterday, the relationship between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian took a tumble over the weekend, and the pair apparently split up. Chyna allegedly took their newborn daughter, Dream, and the contents of the nursery, which Rob documented online in a tearful Instagram post. She had posts of her own, all of which were deleted. Fast forward to yesterday with Rob posting an apology to Blac Chyna and their daughter in the wake of the drama. He said, “This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.” We have trouble believing this is anything but a ploy to drive up ratings for their show.

“The ‘Walking Dead” star Sonequa Martin-Green has signed on for a lead role on the new CBS series “Star Trek: Discovery.” She will play a Lt. Commander. Of course, TWD fans are losing their minds thinking this is a clue that Sasha will get killed off of season 7 of TWD. However, TWD has already wrapped production on the season so she’s able to shoot both shows. It’s not uncommon in Hollywood for actors to do this. Looks like Sasha’s just working some overtime – hey, someone’s gotta help feed Maggie’s baby.