Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

“Us Weekly” says Kourtney Kardashian, 37, has a been hooking up with a sexy 23-year-old model named Younes Bendjima. A source says the two have been seeing each other “for some time now.” Younes is a boxer turned model, and he and Kourtney have plenty of mutual friends, including Jaden Smith. The news comes on the heels of reports that her baby daddy, Scott Disick, has been trying to woo her back. Scott and Kourtney have three children together.

Insiders close to production of “New Girl” are reporting that Zooey Deschanel is expecting her second child with husband Jacob Pechenik. The baby news has reportedly spread to some cast and crew members on the Fox series. While nothing’s confirmed, it would be a quick flip. After all, the couple welcomed their daughter, Elsie Otter Pechenik, last year after they secretly tied the knot. I know one person who would be excited if this were true – Megan Fox. It could mean more screen time for her on “New Girl.” She was originally brought in for the show when Zooey was out on maternity leave for her first kid.

Baby makes seven for the Spelling / McDermott household. Tori and Dean, who already have two sons and two daughters together, are preparing to welcome a bouncing baby boy. They made the announcement during a reveal party.

As we already told you, Fifth Harmony announced that Camila Cabello had decided to leave the group, and coldly shared that they were “informed via her representatives” that she was leaving. Well, Camila is now telling her side of the story, and denies her exit was so abrupt. In a post on Twitter, Camila says she was “shocked” at the group’s characterization of her departure, noting, “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour.” Camila, who left the group on the day her contract was up, insisted she, “did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way,” and added, “I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness.” But, insiders say it isn’t all that surprising that Camila left the group and that “they hadn’t gotten along” in a while. One source said, “Camila never made it a secret she planned to do her own thing eventually. We knew it was only a matter of time.” Another source said the girls were pleading with her to stick it out for one more album. I’m guessing it’s a no-go on that next album…