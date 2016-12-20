Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

Mariah Carey appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen Sunday night where she revealed that she has no idea who Demi Lovato or Ariana Grande are. The admission came during a game of “Plead The Fifth: Diva Edition” when Andy asked her how she felt about Demi dissing her on Twitter. Earlier this year, Demi took to social media to defend Ariana against comparisons to Mariah, bringing up the time Mariah was “nasty” to Jennifer Lopez by claiming she didn’t know her. When asked what she would say to Demi, Mariah responded, “I don’t know her either and so I wouldn’t say anything to her.” But she added, “She should come up, introduce herself to me, say, ‘Here’s my opinion. What do you think about it? That’s how you handle s***, okay?” As for Ariana, earlier in the show Mariah insisted she didn’t know her either, explaining, “I don’t know — honestly, I’m not familiar. I listen to hip-hop more than I listen to pop music.”

Anna Faris sent a $5,000 check to Kinder4Rescue after giving away her dog, Pete the Chihuahua, without notifying the organization as we required per the adoption agreement. Pete ended up on the streets, disheveled and practically starving. Thanks to his microchip, he was returned to Kinder4Rescue, and that’s when they contacted Anna looking for her to fulfill her end of the bargain. Sadly, Pete is still at the shelter, waiting for a new home.

“Pitch Perfect 3” is on track to open next December, but OMG we’ve just found out that the Treblemakers will not be in the film! Skylar Astin confirmed on Twitter that the boy band won’t be around anymore since the story is going in a different direction.

Selena Gomez has been hired as the new face for Coach for their fall 2017 campaign. And from what we hear, Selena is getting $10 million for it. Too young for retirement?

ABC has launched a fantasy league for the upcoming season of “The Bachelor.” Players will have until January 17th to pick the four ladies who they think will make it to the hometown dates in the upcoming season of the show and the one who will get the final rose. Fans will also get to play weekly, predicting what will happen each week. The Grand Prize winner will receive a trip for two to Los Angeles with tickets to “After the Final Rose.” You don’t get that kind of excitement from a football pool, do ya?