Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

Amy Schumer has bought back the family’s farm and gifted it to her father. The Schumer family lost their farm to bankruptcy after Amy’s dad, Gordon, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Amy was 12 at the time. Any FaceTime’d her dad, who now lives in an assisted living facility and let him in on the good news. She captioned the photo of her dad’s happy face, “Today I bought my father’s farm back.” Amy also posted an old video of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me… We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.” Cue the Hallmark movie offer….

Cindy Crawford is tired of everyone commenting on her looks, saying, “ageless isn’t the goal.” Cindy said in an interview, “I don’t need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don’t look the same way I did when I was 20. I know that. Sometimes when you’re in the public eye, it can be hard, and that’s where you kind of have to work on yourself.” She went on to say that she exercises, eats healthy, and takes really good care of her skin and added, “There’s pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it’s about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is.”

The rumors were true – Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley got hitched. She announced the news on her Instagram with a post of the couple kissing while she gives the camera the finger. Well, the ring finger anyway, showing off her new bling.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar are going to have a lot of grandchildren. Their daughter Jill and hubby Derrick Dillard are expecting baby number two. They are already parents to Israel, who’ll turn two this spring. Jill is due in July. They’re also talking about adopting a child very soon too, and for a special reason – Derrick’s mom was adopted so he wants to adopt as well. In the meantime, while Jill waits for her new bundle of joy, her sister, Jessa Seewald, is expecting her second child in February. This family tree is getting so big it’s starting to look more like a forest.