Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

Richard Marx and his wife, Daisy Fuentes, had a harrowing experience on a Korean Air flight when a violent passenger started attacking flight attendants and fellow passengers. According to a post by Daisy on Instagram, the flight attendants were so ill-equipped to handle the unruly passenger that Richard actually had to step in and help restrain him. Shoe wrote alongside some pictures of all the action, “On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers. When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him. This went on for FOUR hrs.” Daisy added that the staff “never fully got control” of the guy, and even when they subdued him, he got loose three times. Richard also wrote about the ordeal on his Facebook page, sharing that “Korean Air should be sanctioned for not knowing how to handle a situation like this without passenger interference.”

As we reported previously, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have (for now) ended their relationship. After a series of pre-marital problems have played out on social media, Chyna moved out of the couple’s home with their 1-month-old daughter, Dream, and her 4-year-old son, King Cairo. Apparently, Blac Chyna’s departure wasn’t a smooth one. Reports have emerged that a fight between Blac and Rob turned physical. A source said, “She was punching him in his back and arms and was in a drunken rage.” The source added that Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, walked in on their fight “and ripped Chyna off of Rob.” So why has he been the one apologizing?

Just when they got AMEX off their backs, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are being sued by City National Bank over a huge loan they defaulted on. Tori and Dean took out a $400,000 loan in 2012 and haven’t paid it all back (there’s $188,000 to go). City National not only wants what they’re owed, they want $17,000 more to cover what Tori allegedly overdrew from her checking account.

Justin Bieber was spotted leaving a nightclub in West Hollywood wearing a huge fur coat, complete with huge fur hood. When asked by paparazzi whether his coat was real or fake, he responded, “Hell yeah, it’s real.” I hope he likes it covered in paint and flour because that’s what it’s going to look like once PETA catches up with him.