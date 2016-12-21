Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

Jennifer Lopez bailed on a $1 million New Year’s Eve performance at a nightclub so she can spend time at her new Bel-Air home with her family. According to a source, “She was just so consumed with ‘Shades of Blue,’ her concert and other obligations, getting on a plane for New Year’s just seemed too much and she wanted some personal and family time during the holidays.” I can understand wanting to be with her family, but what a big disappointment for all her fans who had plans to go see her that night.

***AMERICA’S GOT TALENT SPOILER ALERT*** Heidi Klum took a tumble on the “America’s Got Talent” Christmas special. She came out on stage to sing “Santa Baby” with Sal Valentinetti, and when he spun her, she lost her footing and landed flat on her bottom. Like her skin, her recovery was flawless. She posed on the ground and kept on singing until Sal finally had the sense to help her up.

“Bachelor” star Chris Soules may have finally found a partner for life. Chris adopted a dog named Moose, who was just hours away from being euthanized. Chris shared an adorable picture of him with the dog and wrote, “Meet Moose. Picked up as a lost stray and hours from being put down. No longer lost or stray but the newest member of the Soules family. ‬#adoptapet #moosesoules” Okay, now that’s true love, and it might just get the right girl to finally notice Chris.

Ryan Gosling was looking forward to starring in “Blade Runner 2049” with Harrison Ford because he looks up to him, and while he was looking forward to meeting him face-to-face, he certainly wasn’t expecting a fist-to-face. Ryan told the funniest story about how Harrison accidentally punched him in the face during a fight scene. He said, “It was kind of, you know, a rite of passage, but what was funny was, when it was over, they brought ice for my face, and Harrison pushed me out of the way and stuck his fist in the ice. He came by afterward with his bottle of scotch and I thought, ‘Oh, I knew this was coming, and he pulled out a glass from his, pocket, poured me a glass and walked away with the rest of the bottle. So, I guess he felt like I didn’t connect enough to earn a whole bottle.” You gotta bleed if you want the whole bottle.