Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

It took months to find out Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively named their first daughter James so it’s not surprising the super-private couple decided not to announce their newest bundle of joy’s name right away. According to Us Weekly, the two-month-old’s name is Ines. The couple hasn’t commented on the name getting out or confirmed the announcement at this point.

The numbers are in and according to IMDB, “Suicide Squad” is the top movie of 2016. That doesn’t mean it was the best movie – it just means the film’s page was viewed the most, 250-million times. “Captain America: Civil War” came in second place while “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” rounded out the top three. Here are this year’s top 10 movies:

1. “Suicide Squad”

2. “Captain America: Civil War”

3. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

4. “Deadpool”

5. “X-Men: Apocalypse”

6. “The Jungle Book”

7. “The Magnificent Seven”

8. “Ghostbusters”

9. “Warcraft”

10. “The Legend of Tarzan”

Dick Van Dyke confirmed that he will appear in the upcoming Mary Poppins film but not in his original role. In Mary Poppins Returns, which stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dick Van Dyke will play the son of bank manager Mr. Dawes. Dick originally portrayed the elderly Mr. Dawes in addition to his infamous role as chimney sweep Bert in the 1964 classic. In the revamp, his character is actually his own age, 91. Dick said, “This time there’s no four hours in the makeup chair, I grew into the part! I’ll be going to London in the spring to do my role, and I get to do a little song-and-dance number.”

“Bachelor” universe stars Haley and Emily Ferguson are close to getting their own reality TV show of their own. Sources say the 23-year-old twins are in final talks with Freeform to get a docuseries that would follow their lives in Las Vegas. The girls have been on three separate Bachelor Nation shows so they’re pretty familiar and comfortable with cameras following them around.