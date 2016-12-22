Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

If you weren’t planning to take the week after Christmas off, you may want to re-think that and put in a request for some time off. HBO is airing a “Game of Thrones” marathon beginning December 26. Though HBO users always have access to the episodes, a full season will play nonstop every day until the most current episode airs on December 31. Happy new year indeed!

Justin Bieber is facing some legal trouble yet again in Argentina. He has been indicted for allegedly ordering a bodyguard to attack a photographer and steal his money and gear back in 2013. Justin insists he’s innocent and the judge in the case is out to get him. His lawyers are expected to appeal the indictment in the hopes that a new judge will throw the case out. In the meantime, Justin will be unable to travel to Argentina or he’ll face arrest. This has forced him to skip Argentina on the South American leg of his “Purpose World Tour,” which kicks off in March. And since we’re on the topic of Justin, remember yesterday when we told you that PETA probably wouldn’t be too happy about Justin wearing a real fur coat out in Hollywood? Well, sure enough, the organization has released a statement condemning his actions. They said, “This caveman couture look is a new low for Justin Bieber. It’s always astounding to see someone with such great fortune and fame show no mercy for animals who simply want to be left alone to live with their families.”

Katie Couric is heading back to “Today” show. She’ll guest host the show while Savannah Guthrie is on maternity leave in January. This is the first time Katie has co-hosted the show since she traded in the morning show gig for an anchor position on “CBS Evening News” in 2006. She’s since been a guest on “Today” but never re-joined Matt Lauer as co-host. Katie’s weeklong return to NBC will kick off on January 2nd.

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her Christmas trees, plural, yes, she has six. Each of her kids get their own Christmas tree they decorate and keep in their room. Kourtney said, “It’s a perfect spot for homemade decorations and allows them to be creative and have fun with it and do something all together as a family.” Mason’s theme is Star Wars, Penelope’s theme is colorful dinosaurs, and Reign’s tree is decorated with jungle animals. It’s definitely excessive, and I’m a little jealous at the fact that the kids have bedrooms big enough to fit an entire Christmas tree.