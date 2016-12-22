Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

This news just broke this morning, so we have yet to get confirmation, but RadarOnline.com is reporting that Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Candace Bushnell will officially film “Sex and the City 3.” According to a source, “All the women are officially signed up for SATC movie 3. The deal is done and the script has been approved by all the women.” They’re saying Sarah almost didn’t sign on for the reunion because of issues with the script. The source said, “There was a lot of back and forth. Sarah Jessica Parker was not originally on board because she didn’t like the idea of the characters being portrayed in a more mature light.” But changes were made and now the movie is a go, set to begin filming in the summer. No word yet on Kim Cattrall signing on.

Katy Perry compared her BF Orlando Bloom to Jennifer Aniston. Let’s explain… Orlando posted a throwback photo online from when he played Legolas in “Lord of the Rings” to honor the 15th anniversary of the film, and Katy commented on it. Specifically, she commented on his long luscious blond hair. She wrote, “You look like Jen Aniston on the lower right babe.” We think it’s a compliment…

***DANCE MOMS SPOILER ALERT*** Abby Lee Miller has slammed producers and her dancers for faking scenes in a heated Instagram message. After the latest episode where member Daviana Fletcher was cut from the team by Abby herself, Abby tried to clear the air and wrote, “Love this kid and love this mom. Just another example of producers destroying the show! I fought as hard as I could to keep her, how much fight does one person have in them?” Then she mocked her dancers when she wrote, “I spent the first 3 years of #Dancemoms fighting so that @maddieziegler would get the solos instead of the ones who couldn’t pick up or couldn’t remember. This young lady was/is definitely the right fit for the current team!” Then why did she kick her off?! Abby has been busted lying before, with audio and video proof, so really, we don’t know what to believe. But it sounds like Abby just needs to get some things off her chest before she faces sentencing on January 20th for fraud.

Margot Robbie married British director Tom Ackerley in a secret wedding on Sunday, and the details are leaking little by little. The latest we’ve heard is that they ditched the traditional wedding menu and went for any kid’s dream – pizza, BBQ, and cereal. According to a source, “Pizza and BBQ was the theme of the low-key affair, with Robbie’s favorite menu item, Coco Pops [Krispies], as the main wedding dessert. Coco Pops were placed nearby the dance floor with bowls, milk and cream also on offer for those who, like Robbie, love the traditional breakfast cereal.”