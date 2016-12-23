Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

The Brangelina split has officially gotten ugly. Brad Pitt has again filed papers requesting for divorce documents pertaining to the custody of his and Angelina Jolie’s kids to be sealed. Why? He thinks his ex has no filter. And he’s trying to protect his kids. Brad is accusing Angelina of compromising their six children’s privacy by going public with the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals. He goes on to accuse her of having “no self-regulating mechanism” and being “determined to ignore” their children’s best interest.

Nick Cannon is in the hospital being treated for complications from lupus. In an Instagram post, Nick said, “For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days, this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the hospital through Christmas. All good though. Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year.” Nick was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2012. At the time, he was hospitalized for kidney failure and later, blood clots in his lungs.

Cher is being sued over a font. That’s right a font. Graphic designer Moshik Nadev says he created a font called “Paris Logo” back in 2011, and Cher copied it for her 2013 album, “Closer to the Truth,” without permission. He claims he reached out to Cher’s label and graphic designers to see the materials they used to create their logo, but they refused, and now he’s suing for over $5-million in damages.

Janice Dickinson called out Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian for pretending to be models. She says Kendall is “lovely” but not actually a model and thinks she’s only on runways because she has a huge social media following. Janice said, “Give me a break. You think that’s supermodel? “That is not supermodel … She can’t beat me. She can’t. Apples and oranges.” As for Kimmy K, her “Vogue” cover with Kanye West made Janice “want to vomit.” She said, “It was crazy. They’re not models! They’re reality TV stars! You know, modeling is extremely hard work – you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion.”