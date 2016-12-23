Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

Ivanka Trump was verbally abused by a fellow passenger on a JetBlue flight Thursday morning by a man who wasn’t a fan of her father, Donald Trump. According to another passenger, the man was screaming, “Your father is ruining the country,” and then he shouted to the attendants, “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.” Ivanka ignored him and tried distracting her kids while he ranted until JetBlue staff eventually kicked him off the plane, all the while he was yelling, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!”

What’s the quickest way to end an interview? Ask the wrong question. An interviewer in Australia found this out the hard way while talking to Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. The two were doing press for their movie, “Passengers,” and one interviewer posed the question, “Your characters have sex on the kitchen table. What’s the most adventurous place you’ve had sex?” Even though both Chris and Jen answered the question, the interview was essentially over. The publicist said, “Yeah, we’ve already wrapped you. Sorry, they’re already gone.” The interviewer’s co-host said, “Sophie, what did you do?” She replied, “I didn’t do anything! We ran out of time and I wasted good time on stupid questions, that’s what I did. [We got cut] because we were naughty.”

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, has filed new documents at the Los Angeles Superior Court which requested that Amber pay $100,000 towards Johnny’s legal fees and on top of that, Johnny also wants to deduct this specific amount from his next divorce settlement payment if Amber doesn’t pay up within 10 days of the court’s ruling. Not that it would make too much of a dent since he’s racked up $1 million in legal fees. According to Johnny’s lawyers, “The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny, the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family’s emotional well-being, and his finances, appears to be of no interest to Amber.”

“Dawson’s Creek” star Joshua Jackson is having a hard time dating. He and “National Treasure” star Diane Kruger split up this past summer, but Josh is having a hard time getting back into the dating game. He said, “Things have changed a little bit since last time I was single. Maybe it was there, but I don’t remember it. I mean, everything’s on your phone now, right? There’s no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they’re like, ‘Ugh! No, no, no, no, no! We don’t do that anymore.'” Just wear a sign on your shirt that says “I’m Joshua Jackson” and I’m sure you’ll have no problem.