Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

Tom Hanks knows how to treat his fans! A Toronto woman named Zena Gopal bet a friend that she could get a headshot from a celebrity faster than her friend, and Tom Hanks was happy to help. Here’s what she did – Zena sent a photo of herself along with a letter asking Tom to take a selfie of himself while holding her image. Three weeks later, he sent her the photo and wrote, “Does this count as a head shot? Sorry for the beard, but I have some shooting coming up and I must have whiskers. And, my headshot is not all that current, taken long ago and I’d come off vain sending along.” He added, “Toronto, huh? Damn fine town. Growing fast, all those condo towers down by the lake. Nice views, I guess. I have not been there since one of the Film Festival dates sometime back. Christmas just days away. Are you ready? For the record, I still find myself humming some of the music from ‘That Thing You Do’ like you. I was always partial to the songs Dance with Me Tonight and Drive Faster. This Polaroid has been developing as I have been typing. The thing is scary… Throw deep, always. Tom Hanks”

“The Amazing Spider-Man” star Andrew Garfield is still in love with his ex-girlfriend and co-star, Emma Stone. The two ended their relationship last year, but during an interview, Andrew was asked which actor or actress he would bring with him if he was stuck on a deserted island. Andrew responded without a second thought, “Emma Stone. I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come.” Aww!

“Shake it Up” star Bella Thorne is rumored to be dating Charlie Puth or possibly cheating with Charlie on her boyfriend, “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey. But Bella decided she had enough with all the rumors and set the record straight. She tweeted, “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and Charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends.”

Diane Kruger and Joshua broke up over their summer, but some people think there might have been someone who came between them. Diane was getting extremely close to “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus. There have been stories of the two of them floating around for about a year, and even more recently, they’ve been seen together in various cities, including an event a couple of weeks ago, where they didn’t seem to be hiding their affection for one another. Diane was rumored to be at the event in Paris for Norman’s photo exhibition at a gallery. We have to cut her a little slack because after all, this is Daryl from “The Walking Dead” and it’s near impossible for any woman to resist him.