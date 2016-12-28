$1000 No Repeat Workday

Official Contest Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained at the offices of radio station WMAS (“Station”), owned and operated by Cumulus Media Inc. or one of its subsidiary companies, 1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield, MA 01105, during normal business hours Monday through Friday or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.

The Station will conduct the $1,000 No Repeat Workday Contest (the “Contest”) substantially as described in these rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:

No purchase is necessary. Void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. Only legal U.S. residents age 18 or older with a valid Social Security number at the time of entry are eligible to participate in Station contests. Employees, agents, representatives, or affiliates of the Station, Cumulus Media Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates, participating sponsors, other radio stations, television stations and print advertising companies serving the metro area, and their immediate family members and household members are not eligible to participate. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, parents, siblings, grandparents, children, grandchildren and cohabiting significant others. An individual may win an on-going contest only once per six-month period unless otherwise specifically stated. An individual may win other seasonal or one-time contests only once for the duration of the contest. The Station reserves the right to limit the number of times an individual may enter a contest or drawing. The contest will begin on January 1, 2017 and will run through November 23, 2017 (the “Contest Period”). There is one way to enter this Contest:

Listen to the Station weekdays from 9AM ET to 5PM ET during the Contest Period. When the Station plays the same song twice in its entirety, listeners should call the Station at 413-731-9500 or 1-800-YES-WMAS. Caller #1 to the Station, as determined by the Station in its sole discretion, will be qualified to win. Caller #1 must correctly state the song and artist which was played twice during the Contest Period. Time Delay Between Over-the-Air Analog Signal and Internet Broadcast : Due to the time delay that exists between the Station’s analog over-the-air signal and the Station’s online webcast, listeners who listen to the Station online may hear the cue to call later than listeners listening to the Station’s analog over-the-air signal. As a result, the odds of an online listener winning this Contest may be diminished.