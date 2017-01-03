Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

Mariah Carey’s big send-off to 2016 didn’t go quite the way it was planned. The singer was the expected to perform live in Times Square for ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” but while she may have been there, saying she performed is a stretch. Mariah kicked things off by singing “Auld Lang Syne,” but then things just went downhill from there. As the backing track for “Emotion” played, Mariah basically didn’t even attempt to sing. And “We Belong Together” wasn’t much better, with Mariah’s voice clearly heard even though she had stopped singing. Needless to say, fans were all over social media blasting the singer for her lack of a performance, as well as for what they felt was proof she planned to lip sync her entire performance, but Mariah’s rep insists that wasn’t the case. Her rep says Mariah took the performance very seriously and rehearsed not only the night before, but at 3pm that day and had “no sound issues.” Production sources say she didn’t rehearse at all but there are paparazzi photos and video to prove she did. “Team Mariah” says they raised concerns before the show and were blown off. Her rep is suggesting that “production set her up to fail. Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live.” Mariah’s rep also insists she had not planned to lip sync, and what fans heard was just a backing track which “is not uncommon” for live performances. The rep adds, “Any allegations that she planned to lip sync are just adding insult to injury.” Some insiders even told TMZ that producers deliberately sabotaged Mariah “so they could get Mariah drama” to boost ratings. As for the show’s producer, he has said, “Every monitor and in-ear device worked perfectly. I can’t comment beyond that and don’t know what her nontechnical issue may have been.” As for Mariah’s reaction to all of the controversy, she doesn’t appear to care. Immediately after the event, she tweeted, “S*** happens.” She added, “Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

When Debbie Reynolds died within 24 hours of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, the world mourned the death of two screen legends. For Billie Lourd though, she lost her mother and grandmother in the same day. Billie stayed quiet and off social media, but she has broken her silence with a tribute to her family and a message to supporters. Billie posted a photo online of her with mom Carrie and grandmother Debbie and wrote, “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.” Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack and subsequently passed on December 27 at the age of 60, while her mom, Debbie, passed the very next day, December 28, at the age of 84 from a stroke.

Looks like everything’s lovely again for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. The two appeared closer than ever after the last few weeks that saw them weather a dramatic social media breakup and his diabetes hospitalization. Rob and Chyna rang in 2017 at a New Year’s Eve dinner. It was his first public appearance since his health scare. Naturally, she snapchatted the whole thing. While it’s not clear where Chyna, Dream, and King Cairo are living, her morning snap appeared to be from a shared bed.

Lauren Conrad is going to have an exciting New Year. The former star of MTV’s “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” is expecting baby number one with husband William Tell. She made the big reveal courtesy of an Instagram post of her sonogram. Happy New Year!” she captions the picture. “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…” We’re so used to seeing her awesome designs at Kohl’s, maybe now she’ll be inspired to create a maternity line and even a baby line.