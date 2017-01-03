Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

The internet was abuzz over rumors that Adele may have married her partner, Simon Konecki after she was spotted wearing a ring, but now sources are saying that Adele actually bailed on the wedding. Adele and Simon had planned to get married over Christmas in California, but Simon’s relatives weren’t able to make it to Los Angeles since the couple gave them such short notice, Since the family couldn’t be there, they opted to scrap the plans. Sources are saying that instead, the two will get married in Britain. One source said, “Adele and Simon are very family-orientated and wanted those closest to them there on their special day so they decided to postpone getting married. A wedding is still very much on the horizon but where and when haven’t been decided yet.”

As we previously told you, Mariah Carey’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” performance was a disaster, and many people took to social media to comment on it, including Josh Groban, although he later felt bad about it. Following Mariah’s train wreck of an appearance in Times Square, Josh tweeted, “Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs, an angel loses its wings,” but then he quickly took the post down. He later wrote, “Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended. Not out to diss artists.”

Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri Martino, best known for her roles on “Undateable” and “Californication” has revealed that her newborn son was severely injured around Thanksgiving. Her night nurse dropped her three-month-old son, Major, and it was just as bad as it sounds. She said, “[Husband] Kyle [Martino] and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams. He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain.” She explained she didn’t say anything about the incident until now for two reasons. First, she wanted to make sure Major was okay before announcing anything, and thankfully, the little guy is “completely fine.” The second reason she kept quiet is because she was worried about the backlash she’d get for having a night nurse. Eva and Kyle have forgiven the nurse, but she no longer works for them. In fact, Eva says leaving Major with anyone “instigates an immediate panic attack.” At this point, Eva figures she has “some form of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, possibly linked to some form of Postpartum Depression.” She’s now seeing a therapist to work through it.

We saw Jennifer Lopez perform on New Year’s Eve even though she said she wasn’t going to. Originally, JLo turned down a $1 million paycheck from E11even nightclub in Miami saying she wanted to spend time with her family instead. So, what we saw on NBC’s “New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly” was a pre-recorded compilation of some of her biggest hits filmed during her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood. But, instead of her so-called “family time,” she spent the night out parting with rapper Drake. She was spotted at his show in Las Vegas and then hanging out with him at a nightclub. Some people are saying the two are dating while others noted the two are collaborating on new music together, but really, that’s a meeting that could have waited until after New Year’s Eve. I guess one mil ain’t no big thang to some people.