Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

Mariah Carey’s manager is insisting that production was at fault for her botched New Year’s Eve performance and even questioned why they re-ran the botched performance for the west coast feed, saying, “unless they just want eyeballs at any expense.” Dick Clark Productions responded with their own statement, arguing that any suggestion that they “intentionally” sabotaged Mariah was “defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”

Rumor has it Heather Locklear checked into rehab after suffering a massive “breakdown” over the holidays. According to Radar Online, a source told them, “When she came in [to the rehab center], she was drunk and on pills, crying and screaming.” The source added, “She’s on alcohol and benzo. She’s in a private house with two other people. The only time she comes out is to see the doctor.” Heather has been in and out of rehab over the last decade to battle her problems with drugs and alcohol.

We’ve seen a lot of celebrity deaths in the past week, and now sadly, we have another to report. William Christopher, best known as Father Mulcahy on “M*A*S*H”, died on New Year’s Eve day. He passed away from non-lung, small-cell carcinoma. Christopher is also known for his role as Private Lester Hummel on “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” as well as many other TV guest appearances.

“Fuller House” star John Stamos made a surprise visit to Long Beach Memorial Hospital with his “Grandfathered” co-star Josh Peck, and one of the patients they visited with had been recently dumped. So, John took it upon himself to call the woman’s ex to give him a piece of his mind. The man didn’t answer his phone, so John started leaving a message. He said, “Jorge, this is John Stamos. I’m with Amanda, my new girlfriend. Apparently, you guys broke up and I swooped right in. So, your loss, Jorge, your loss, because Amanda is a great gal.” The man must have been listening since he answered mid-message, but that didn’t stop John from laying into him. He continued, “We heard you broke up with Amanda so we got our a**es down to the hospital and now we’re all dating and we don’t need you, Jorge. I think you made a big mistake, but it’s nice to meet you, pal.”