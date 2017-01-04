Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

Mariah Carey may have tweeted that “s*** happens,” after her disastrous “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” performance, but she apparently didn’t take the whole debacle lightly. In fact, in a new interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” Mariah shares that she was “mortified” by what happened. She says, “All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business. I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.” Mariah says she’s thankful for all the fans who have supported her throughout the controversy and notes that it isn’t going to keep her from performing again. She says, “It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future, but it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

Meg Ryan is heading to the small screen to star in the TV adaptation of the short film “Picture Paris,” which follows a suburban empty-nester who heads to Paris with her husband, “only to find the trip isn’t quite the dream she anticipated.” The show is set to air on Epix, but a premiere date hasn’t been announced. This marks Meg’s first series regular role since 1985’s “Wildside.”

Bad news for Arnold Schwarzenegger. Apparently, people aren’t interested in his version of “Celebrity Apprentice.” The show, which starred Donald Trump for the previous seven seasons, pulled in 4.9-million viewers, which is down a whopping 46% from the 2015 season seven premiere. “The Bachelor,” on the other hand, stayed pretty solid. Overall, the show had 6.56-million viewers, which crushed “Celebrity Apprentice.” While that’s good enough to win the night’s ratings race, it is down 1-million viewers from last year. Someone who definitely isn’t tuning into “The Bachelor”? Kareem Abdul Jabar. In case you missed it, the iconic basketball player wrote a lengthy essay accusing the reality competition show of “killing romance in America.” He calls out the lack of diversity, the forced beauty ideals and, of course, the fact that you’re competing with 29 other people for one person’s love.

Megyn Kelly is saying goodbye to Fox News. In a Facebook post, she said, “This was a tough decision for me because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox, and you – all of you.” Kelly’s next move will be to NBC. She says she’ll host a daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show, and take regular part in the network’s special political programming and other big-event coverage. Megyn’s contract with Fox expires this summer but she’ll host her final show on Fox this Friday. No word on when she’ll start with The Peacock, or how much money she’ll make, but reports suggest that it’s in the neighborhood of at least $20-million. No wonder they’re piling so much work on her.