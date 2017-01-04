Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

Congratulations are in order for Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana. They welcomed their son, Eissa Al Mana, yesterday. The baby is Wissam’s first child and though 50-year-old Janet says that Eissa is her first child, her first husband, James DeBarge, believes he fathered a child that she gave up for adoption.

Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list for 2017 is out. The list, which highlights 600 of “the brightest young entrepreneurs, innovators, and game changers,” includes “Peter Pan” singer Kelsea Ballerini (23), Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants (24), Olympic gymnast Simone Biles (19), the young “Han Solo” Alden Ehrenreich (27), “Here” singer Alessia Cara (20), “Don’t Let Me Down” singer Daya (18), “Younger” star Hilary Duff (29), Elle Fanning (18), Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers (24), and Kylie Jenner (19).

Just before their deaths, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds had been working on a documentary together for HBO titled “Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.” The film will air on HBO January 7th at 8 p.m. We’ll get to see the special relationship between mother and daughter, and we’ll also see more serious issues addressed, such as how Debbie Reynolds was slowly losing her health and memory and how Carrie suffered from mental illness. In the meantime, the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is planning a public memorial and has asked Meryl Streep to deliver the keynote eulogy. Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, is expected to speak at the private service. Sources say the family is hoping some of Carrie’s “’Star Wars” co-star will speak as well. The public memorial will also include a display of Debbie and Carrie’s costumes from their various films.

Michael Keaton is part of the long line of actors who have taken on the role of Batman. He was the Caped Crusader in two Batman movies – 1989’s “Batman” and 1992’s “Batman Returns,” both directed by his “Beetlejuice” director, Tim Burton. But when it came time for 1995’s “Batman Forever,” Keaton bailed. Why? As he puts it, the script “sucked.” After meeting with “Batman Forever” director Joel Schumacher, Michael said he was sure he wouldn’t be suiting up again. According to Michael, “I knew it was in trouble when he [Joel Schumacher] said, ‘Why does everything have to be so dark?'” Well, as Batman said in “LEGO Movie,” “I only work in black. And sometimes very, very dark grey.” Eventually, the role went to Val Kilmer, and Michael Keaton probably realized then that he made one of the wisest choices in life by passing on it.