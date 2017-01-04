Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

Angelina Jolie has agreed to seal the documents in her divorce and custody case with Brad Pitt, but she says it’s not her fault if the kids have been damaged by all the hype in the news. She blames Brad for it. And she doesn’t think Brad is worried about the kids in all this; according to Angie’s lawyer, Brad is “terrified that the public will learn the truth.” Sources say it’s getting ugly and that Hollywood’s once “it” couple has come to hate each other.

Val Chmerkovskiy is skipping out on the Richmond, Virginia stop of the “Dancing with the Stars” tour because there’s a baby on the way. But here’s the thing – it’s not his baby. He said in a video on Instagram, “Richmond, Virginia….I love you guys. I unfortunately can’t be there at the show tonight. As all of you know, I’m expected to be an uncle very soon. My sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd, is literally delivering the baby as soon I’m done with this video, hopefully. But I’ll be back on the road tomorrow, and somehow, I promise to make it up to you, Richmond. Thank you so much and enjoy the show.” Peta Murgatroyd and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy were preparing to welcome their first child into the world, though we haven’t heard any news yet of the birth.

Carrie Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-star Peter Mayhew, aka Chewbacca, commented on her passing on social media, and many people and celebrities have, but he is being credited with starting the trend #CarrieOn. Using that hashtag, he’s hoping that people will be inspired to contribute to a cause that was very close to Carrie’s hear, the issue of mental health.

Lindsay Lohan wrote a poem referencing refugees, and just like Lindsay, no one seems to understand the poem. It includes the lines, “I cannot help but want to fix all these idle ISIS minds,” and “If only I can keep trying to fix it all/I would keep the world living, loving, and small/I would share my smiles/And give too many kisses.” One commenter noted, “If this was written by a victim, I’d feel something. However, this has been written by a privileged celeb that spends most of their time taking selfies and pampering themselves at the beach. You will never know the pain and suffering of even normal working class let alone victims of war. This is just fact. If I see you pictured next to victims of war or in a mix of refugees helping, if I see you take in some refugees into your own home I’ll have respect for you. Until then keep on sunning yourself whilst trying to gain popularity at the expense of the needy!” Perhaps a budding Emily Dickenson she is not.