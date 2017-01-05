Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are still dragging through their divorce. Amber said Johnny has “not lived up to his obligation” when it comes to their divorce settlement and she’s filed paperwork to prove it. According to Amber, Johnny’s lack of fulfillment “includes payments, allowing me to retrieve my personal property, transferring title of a vehicle to me and meeting regarding division of the furniture and furnishings in the residential units we occupied.” She added that she wants to “wants to be divorced now,” but according to Johnny’s people, Amber’s new legal maneuver is a “blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame.” This is the second time Amber has filed paperwork claiming Johnny hasn’t paid up. Now, Johnny is asking for $100,000 to cover the legal fees he’s racked up fighting her post-settlement claims.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were close in life, but they had very different after-death wishes. For instance, Carrie stated in her will that she wanted to be cremated. Her family has already done that. On the other hand, Debbie wanted to be buried. She specifically did NOT want to be cremated. A private ceremony and burial will be held today for the ladies at the famed Forest Lawn cemetery in Burbank, California. A portion of Carrie’s ashes will be placed in a coffin and buried alongside Debbie’s coffin so that they can be together for eternity.

It’s a boy for “Dancing with the Stars” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Little Mister Shai Alexander Chmerkovskiy was born yesterday morning. And in other baby news, Congratulations are in order for “Tudors” star Jonathan Rhys Meyers. He and his fiancée, Mara Lane, welcomed their first child on December 15th. They named him Wolf Rhys Meyers.

Before her New Year’s Eve disaster of a performance, Mariah Carey spent some time relaxing in Aspen, Colorado. On Christmas eve, she stopped into a local pot shop, and according to the owner, it wasn’t her first time there. The owner said his shop is frequented by a lot of celebrities because “The concierges at the hotels know that if somebody is going to be pestered walking down the street, we’ll close our doors and do a private shopping for 20 to 30 minutes, if they call in and request it.” No word on what she bought or how much, but the shop owner really couldn’t care enough to pay attention to it. Though he said Mariah was really nice to everyone in his store and even took pictures with him, he just wasn’t star-struck. He said, “Mariah? Who gives a s***. Call me when Snoop Dogg comes in!”