Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

Well, we have our first casualty from Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance. Mariah fired her longtime creative director and choreographer Anthony Burrell because of the NYE mishap. A source says Anthony’s decision to move Mariah’s backup singers off stage during the live performance is part of the reason he isn’t “being brought back” this year. It seems he made the call without consulting Mariah or her team, and they feel that because the singers were not on stage it “left Mariah without any support” when her ear monitor failed.

Justin Bieber really should be banned from having pets. The Biebz, who infamously abandoned his pet monkey back in 2013 (and allegedly ditching a number of other animals), is now being accused of doing the same to his sick dog. Last August, Justin adopted a “new little fluff ball Todd,” which he showed off to fans on Instagram. But according to the “New York Post,” Justin eventually gave (pawned off) the pooch to one of his dancers, C.J. Salvador, and now the dog is sick. The 7-month-old Chow Chow was born with a severe hip dysplasia birth defect, and C.J. had to set up a GoFundMe Page to raise money to pay for the surgery Todd needs. If Todd doesn’t get the surgery, he likely won’t be able to walk or run by the time he turns one. But there is some good news to this story. C.J. was looking to raise $8,000 for the dog’s treatment and that goal has since been met. There’s no word on whether Justin contributed any money for the dog’s care.

JonBenet Ramsey’s tragic and unsolved murder is still a big public interest. Netflix has gotten the rights to “Casting JonBenet,” a documentary that examines how the 1996 unsolved crime and its aftermath have affected generations of parents and children. This comes after four TV specials and one TV movie explored the case last year alone. “Casting JonBenet” is expected to have its world premiere in the U.S. Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival later this month and hit Netflix and limited number of theaters in the spring.

Variety released a list of the highest paid actors on the small screen and the stars of “Big Bang Theory” are the ones with the most impressive bank accounts. Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki all make a million bucks an episode, the highest salary on either a drama or comedy series. If you really want to cash in, though, head for a hosting gig. Judge Judy, or Judith Sheindlin, pulls in a whopping $47-million a year. Check out the top highest paid actors and hosts below:

TV Actors (per episode):

· Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory) – $1-million

· Kaley Cuoco (Big Bang Theory) – $1-million

· Johnny Galecki (Big Bang Theory) – $1-million

· Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) – $750-thousand

· Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls) – $750-thousand

· Mark Harmon (NCIS) – $525-thousand

· Kevin Spacey (House of Cards) – $500-thousand

· Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand

· Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand

· Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand

· Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand

· Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) – $500-thousand

TV Hosts (per year):

· Judith Sheindlin – $47-million

· Matt Lauer – $22-$25-million

· Ellen DeGeneres- $20-million

· Bill O’Reilly – $18-$20-million

· Kelly Ripa – $16-20-million

· Miley Cyrus – $13-15-million

· Adam Levine – $13-15-million

· Jimmy Fallon – $13-15-million

· Jimmy Kimmel – $13-15-million

· Pat Sajak – $12-million

· Conan O’Brien – $12-million