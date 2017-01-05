Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

Despite what Mariah may say, sources insist she was the one to blame for the whole New Year’s Eve fiasco. A source close to production tells the New York Post, “It was totally [Mariah’s] screw-up” and insists she sent her assistant out for sound check and didn’t do it herself. Now, even though we saw paparazzi photos and video of her onstage doing a sound check, another source says she was on stage “no more than four seconds” during sound check, explaining, “She goes up and goes, ‘La-da-dee-da . . . Everything sounds great. Love you, New York,’ and left.” Meanwhile, all of the Times Square performers were supposed to perform at a private gig at Planet Hollywood afterwards, but needless to say, Mariah didn’t show up. And let’s not forget…Mariah admitted from the stage that she had no sound check – the words literals came right out of her mouth.

Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest celebrity to get stuck in an elevator. Sarah posted an Instagram video showing the engineers trying to force open the door from the outside. Sarah said, “Currently stuck in an elevator for eleven minutes now. Everybody’s working hard. We’re not panicked.” In another clip, she said, “We remain stuck but we have food, water, charged phones, excellent company, we’ve met new people, and we’re very hopeful… But we do have to be someplace in about 45 minutes.” In parts of the video, you can hear Sarah gasp and say, “Oh! Here we go again” as the doors almost open but then slam shut again. The video was very engaging and could actually be nominated for an award.

Kate Beckinsale has done yet another “Underworld” film, and she does not look like she has aged a day since the first film. So how does Kate “43 going on 23” Beckinsale manage to keep her body from aging? Kate said her renowned celebrity trainer plays a large role. She said, “I work out hard with Gunnar [Peterson] five or six times a week. I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a nonmotorized treadmill. That part is torture. But the thing I like about circuit training is that you’re never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can’t bear it, and it changes to something else. I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, b**** about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100% better when I leave. Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant.” On top of that, Kate eats very well and doesn’t drink. She said, “[My 17-year-old daughter] Lily and I eat clean—we have a lot of sautéed vegetables like brussels sprouts and broccoli and chicken and fish. Also, I don’t drink alcohol. I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”

Can you believe Kylie Jenner doesn’t know when her birthday is? That’s what some people are saying after buying her 2017 calendar. Kylie’s birthday is typed in on the calendar, and above it, she wrote “20 today!” Well, the thing is, this was all on August 20th. True Kylie fans, who know Kylie’s birthday is actually August 10th, were taking to social media about the error. Fortunately, the misprint only happened to a small initial batch and all future calendars now have the correct date marked on them for Kylie’s birthday. If you were lucky enough to get one of the incorrect calendars, it could become a collectible. Just make sure you send Kylie birthday wishes on the right day though. Oh, who are we kidding? She probably wouldn’t notice anyway.