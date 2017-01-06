Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

Justin Bieber and Usher did not steal their hit song, “Somebody to Love,” and that’s according to a judge. The two were being sued by two artists, Devin Copeland and Mareio Overton, who claimed the two stars ripped off their 2008 hit of the same name, but a judge just dismissed the case. An appeals court had originally found similarities between the two songs, but when the case went back to the trial judge he threw it out, finding that the similarities were “modest.” That, and a different ruling would have affected the judge getting an autograph for his kid.

SNL alum David Spade was in a car accident this weekend. His Range Rover got smashed up on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Wednesday. According to a source, David was on his way to dinner when he made a left turn at the super busy intersection in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel. An oncoming car sped up to beat the light and hit David’s car. His airbags deployed, his car spun into another car, and one of his rear tires went flying about a hundred feet. While there were minor injuries, no one had to go to the hospital.

Congratulations are in order for Lamar Odom. He completed 35 days in rehab and has gone home. As we told you before, the ex-Mr. Khloé Kardashian checked into a San Diego facility last month as a preventative measure. He thought the anniversary of his son’s 2006 death – coupled with the finalization of his divorce – would send him back to drugs. Insiders say that Lamar is doing much better after finishing this rehab stint. Now he’s looking forward to getting on with his life in Los Angeles.

It’s almost time for the Golden Globes, and the night could very well belong to “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” The FX limited series has the most nominations with five. There were also plenty of snubs and surprises, too. While “Silicon Valley” didn’t get a nom, “This Is Us” picked up a few. Check out the big categories below. To find out who wins, tune in Sunday at 8pm on NBC.

Best Television Series – Drama

· “The Crown”

· “Game of Thrones”

· “Stranger Things”

· “This Is Us”

· “Westworld”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

· “Atlanta”

· “Black-ish”

· “Mozart In the Jungle”

· “Transparent”

· “Veep”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

· Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

· Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

· Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

· Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”

· Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath”

Best Performance by an Actress in A Television Series – Drama

· Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

· Claire Foy – “The Crown”

· Keri Russell – “The Americans”

· Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”

· Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

· Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

· Gael García Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle”

· Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

· Nick Nolte – “Graves”

· Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

· Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

· Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”

· Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce”

· Issa Rae – “Insecure”

· Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

· Tracee Ellis-Ross – “Black-ish”

Best Limited Series

· “American Crime”

· “The Dresser”

· “The Night Manager”

· “The Night Of”

· “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”