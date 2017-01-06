Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

The CW is giving us a “Charmed” reboot! According to my sources, the story will be a prequel to the show we all loved from the 90’s. It will follow three witches brought together to fight evil in a small New England town around 1976. There doesn’t initially appear to be a connection between the new show and the one that originally ran from 1998 to 2006, but it is worth noting that one of the new witches is named Paige, which is the same name as one of former characters.

Family and friends gathered at Carrie Fisher’s house last night for a private service. Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, held her mother’s memorial service at her home in Los Angeles, where Carrie frequently hosted get-togethers. A source said, “Billie wanted the people her mother loved to gather in that living room one last time. The only things missing were Carrie and Debbie.” In keeping with her mother’s typical party menu, Billie served up fried chicken, collard greens, and cornbread. Meryl Streep spoke at the service and even sang a rendition of Carrie’s favorite song, “Happy Days Are Here Again,” during the memorial.

Serena Williams showed off her engagement ring on Reddit just days after announcing that she got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. In the picture, Serena and Alexis were happily posing with Serena showing off her ring as she rested her left hand on Alexis’ chest, presumably because that ring is so dang big! Serena said Alexis surprised her with a trip to Rome and asked her to marry to him at the same place they first met two years ago. She wrote in a poem, “Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage awaited/ Destination: Rome/ To escort me to my very own ‘charming’/ Back to where our stars first collided/ And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And I said yes.”

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz torn her meniscus while she was on a hike with her family, and it’s such unfortunate timing since she is attending her first Golden Globes this weekend. Chrissy has been clear that she will not miss out on her supporting actress nomination. Her rep said, “You can expect to see Chrissy out and about this weekend celebrating. Her injury will not impact production or her attendance to the Golden Globes. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s well wishes.” On the bright side, she’s got the whole entire weekend to bling out a pair of crutches.