Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

“Girl Meets World” has officially been given the ax. According to a statement, “Disney Channel will present the series finale of ‘Girl Meets World’ on Friday, January 20, 6pm. In the episode, ‘Girl Meets Goodbye,’ the Matthews family contemplates a life-changing decision. We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence.” In a bittersweet twist, just hours after the announcement of the show’s cancellation, ‘Girl Meets World’ received a Producers Guild Awards nomination for Outstanding Children’s Program.

“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin’s ex-husband is going after her for more cash. He is saying that because she makes much more money now than she did at the time they negotiated their divorce, and because of that, he thinks Jodie should be paying for child support. Morty Coyle says Jodie’s income is at least $600,000 between her pay from “Fuller House,” residuals from “Full House,” the reality show “Hollywood Darlings” and income from her own jewelry line. At the time of their divorce in September, Jodie was only making $4,000 a month, so she didn’t have to pay child support (Marty says he makes $2,000 a month). Now, because she makes more money, Marty wants child support, and he wants her to cover his attorney fees ($7,500) and to pay the $5,000 for a forensic accountant to keep tabs on the money she makes.

Kendall Jenner recently painted her living room pink based on science. She said she recently discovered, “Baker-Miller Pink is the only color scientifically proven to calm you AND suppress your appetite. I was like, ‘I NEED this color in my house!’” This particular color, also known as “Drunk Tank Pink,” has been tested in prison cells to see if it would calm prisoners. I’ve got my own name for it – Pepto-Bismol Pink – but I don’t think it’s going to catch on.

Apparently, Jeff Bridges it a big hit among Hollywood ladies. Kate Hudson recently revealed that Jeff Bridges is her celebrity crush saying, “He’s so cool.” Michelle Williams also has a thing for Jeff. A few years back, Michelle talked about meeting Jeff. She said, “I walked behind Jeff Bridges on the red carpet once. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s him!’ He turned around and shook my hand — he had his sunglasses on, and I was… well, I kind of wished I had sunglasses on too so I could hide behind them.” Guess who else loves Jeff…. Jennifer Lawrence ran up behind him during his interview at Comic-Con. She chickened out and ran away, but then came back to meet him after she got busted. She said to Jeff, “I’m such a huge fan. Oh, my God, I’m so sorry.” And (did you really think that was it?), “The Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie on the show, called Jeff her celebrity crush saying, “It’s not a romantic crush; it’s just kind of an everything crush. I love him as an actor, I love his voice, I love his smile. OK, now it sounds romantic — but it’s not!” On top of the ladies, Jeff’s “Hell or High Water” co-stars, Chris Pine and Ben Foster, are pretty fond of him as well. Chris said, “I’m madly in love with Jeff Bridges. I’ll marry him. I’ll have to talk to my dad about some sort of co-parentage situation. He’s incredible he’s Jeff-effen-Bridges, man. He’s the Dude incarnate.” David added, “What a privilege watching that man.” All will have to admire from afar since Jeff is a happily married man to Susan, his wife of almost 40 years. But what else can we say – the man’s got the mojo.