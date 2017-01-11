Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

Steve Harvey is due in federal court in Dallas later this month. His goal? To keep videos of his early standup career from surfacing. Joseph Cooper was hired to videotape his comedy act back in 1993, and some of the material is extremely racist.

Steve has filed a countersuit against Cooper, claiming that he’s trying to extort him for $5-million dollars. In court documents, Steve claims – quote, “Mr. Cooper has initiated a campaign to essentially extort me, coerce me and embarrass me as I started to build my entertainment career.” All of this will be examined on January 23

Back in 2011, Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman co-starred in the romcom, “No Strings Attached.” Now, we’re finding out there was definitely salary strings attached. Portman says she was paid three times less than Kutcher for that movie.

“I wasn’t as —-ed as I should have been,” the actress explains. “I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.” She goes on to say the gender gap goes way behind Hollywood, but it is clear when it comes to the big screen that men and women are treated differently when it comes to both pay and opportunity.

Portman’s plan to help fix the situation includes her next project, a movie about Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem,” she explains about the decision to hire female director Mimi Leder. “As this story is specifically about gender discrimination, I was like, how dare we not hire a female.”

Think your last break up was rough? Well Bella Thorne says she received death threats after saying goodbye to “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey. The Disney star broke up with Posey last month and shortly after starting seeing Charlie Puth. Some fans though Thorne cheated on Posey with Puth, and that’s when the insults and threats started flying on social media.

“You think that I’m not seeing these comments, but I do see them,” she says. “And it doesn’t feel good. Especially when they’re lies! Then I’m really hurt. At least if it was true, I would be like, ‘all right.’ But, it’s not!”

Thorne explains that she was also “bullied in school a lot” and she hopes she can be an example for other people facing harassment. “I’m letting kids know like, ‘If somebody’s being rude to you, you have the right to stick up for yourself!’” the actress adds. “When I see [bullying] on other people’s pages, I respond because it irks me to my core.”

In case you missed it, TMZ posted footage from Saturday night that showed Jamie Foxx and his friends having dinner at Catch. A fellow diner approached the table to complain about them being too loud. According to eyewitnesses, things turned violent and the Oscar winner got caught in the middle.

However, Foxx took to Instagram to set the record straight. He held a towel to his face, saying that he wanted to address the situation from his perspective. Next thing you know, he basically let us know that he was punking us by revealing one crossed eye. He said, “I’m just [messing] with y’all, man. Everybody’s good.” He then proceeded to promote his latest film, “Sleepless,” which hits theaters on Friday.