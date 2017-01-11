Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

While a lot of Mariah Carey’s fans have supported her following her New Year’s Eve debacle, someone out there is questioning her superstar status. TMZ reports that Mariah’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalized, with someone writing a big question mark next to her name. The star was quickly cleaned up, but it cost the Hollywood Historic Society $1,500 to do it.

Now the LAPD is investigating the incident, which could result in a felony vandalism charge if the culprit is caught.

While Mariah shared that she’s going to be taking a little break, that doesn’t mean we won’t be hearing some new music from her. Showbiz 411 claims that producer LA Reid wants to release a new Mariah single in the next three weeks to remind fans of her talent. Word is, Mariah’s manager Stella Bulochnikov is against the idea. What’s more, sources say Stella is blocking “all communication” with Mariah, with an insider adding, “Stella has her phone.”

Health experts are concerned about the message “Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian” is sending. In case you haven’t seen the promos, Khloé Kardashian said, “This revenge body, who is it for?” One contestant says, “My ex-fiancé,” while another says, “My mom.” Experts say that the series promotes weight loss as the “ultimate revenge.” They’re also concerned that the quick-fix intensive workouts won’t yield long-term results.

However, Lacey Stone, one of the trainers from the show, says it’s more about transformation and says that “Revenge Body” is just a catchy title. You can see for yourself when “Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian” premieres tomorrow at 8pm ET on E!

The days of unauthorized Prince stuff are almost over. Prince’s estate has signed a sweet deal with Universal Music Group for merchandising and branding. That will lead to the creation of a line of products honoring the late entertainer. It will also start a campaign to eliminate all knock offs.

The deal with Universal Music is the second with the estate. It also holds music publishing rights to the late musician’s songs. Publishing rights can be sold for use on commercials or in TV and movie productions, among other things.

Get ready for everything Prince at retail stores from Nordstrom to Walmart soon.

Heat magazine claims Rachel McAdams wants Lindsay Lohan to stop trying to make Mean Girls 2. A source tells the magazine: “Rachel has worked hard to get away from being typecast and is finally being taken seriously as an actress. The last thing she wants is for her name to be back in the headlines next to a desperado like Lindsay. It’s an awkward situation because Lindsay still thinks she’s the big star from that movie. Rachel’s told her reps a sequel never going to happen.”

The source adds: “Rachel’s got nothing against Mean Girls, she loves the movie. She thinks it was a great start to her career but the key word is start. She’s way past that stage now. Rachel’s constantly being offered movie roles and she turns most things down. She only wants to do stuff that is meaningful in some way. She’s building an award-winning career, there’s no way she’s signing on to some teenage sequel.”