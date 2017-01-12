Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

If you’ve been following Kim Kardashian’s social media return, you’ve probably noticed that she’s been posting pictures of her family. Now we know that the photos are a part of a new series by Eli Russell Linnetz, Kanye West’s creative director. A source said, “Kim is obsessed. She loves the way they look.” The pictures – which feature them dressed down – have a faded filter that give Kim, Kanye, and their children North and Saint a vintage look. However, some KimYe fans are accusing them of deliberately trying to look poor. One user commented, “Does anyone else think she’s trying to redeem herself. Spends years flaunting herself and her wealth, but all of a sudden it looks like she’s living in a shack and it’s all about the kids. Trying too hard to make people think she’s living a simpler life.” Another person said, “Stop acting poor – it isn’t a fashion statement.” Kim might be trying to look like she’s living a simpler life, but the word on the street is that she’s actually trying to add to her empire. Kim posted a Snapchat video of her very own Diet Snapple flavor; look for Kim’s Peach RoyalTEA to hit stores soon.

Congratulations are in order for Louis van Amstel. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro said “I do” to his longtime boyfriend, Joshua Lancaster, on Sunday in Utah. Kelly Osbourne, Sabrina Bryan, Chelsie Hightower, and Ashly DelGrosso were among those who showed up for the festivities.

We told you that Steve Harvey is facing a lawsuit to keep some of his early comedy routines – which featured racist rants against white people – from seeing the light of day. Now we hear that he’s in hot water for mocking Asian men, too. Steve was making jokes about several self-help books on his show on Monday. One was called, “How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.” He suggested that no one really likes Asian men and that the book was probably a one-page missive. Steve is scheduled to host the Miss Universe pageant on January 30th in the Philippines, which is home to more than 45-million Asian men. As such, it should be interesting to see how this one turns out.

It’s baby number three for 43-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel and Sports Illustrated Model Molly Sims and her husband, Scott Stuber. Grey Douglas Stuber made his debut on Tuesday. He joins four-year-old big brother, Brooks Alan, and 21-month-old big sister, Scarlett May. Molly posted a picture from the hospital bed, and yes, she looked 100% picture perfect. It must be awesome to have a glam squad on standby all the time.