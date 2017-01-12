Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

Usually, you end up in the poorhouse after a divorce, but Lamar Odom made out bigtime from the dissolution of his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. According to a source, “He’s gone from having just a few hundred grand in his checking account to being a multi-millionaire again. It’s all thanks to their settlement. In the end Khloe didn’t have a choice but to split most of their liquid revenue, even though she fought him to the bitter end.” So why would Khloe give him so much cash? It seems Lamar was in a good position for negotiating since he has a lot of dirt on the Kardashian family. The source said, “It was the big ace he had up his sleeve all along and he got rewarded for holding out on signing a confidentiality clause until the very end.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted getting to know each other very well. TMZ got some photos of the two hanging all over each other and eventually kissing as well. The Weeknd’s last love was Bella Hadid, and Selena hasn’t been with anyone for quite some time.

Alleged showmance or not, things appear to be getting serious between Drake and Jennifer Lopez because the hip-hop star reportedly shelled out some big bucks on a gift for his alleged lady. According to sources, Drake recently bought J.Lo a $100,000 diamond necklace from Tiffany’s with16-carats of round and pear-shaped diamonds. Word is, J.Lo was spotted wearing it at Drake’s Las Vegas concert on New Year’s Eve.

George R.R. Martin sure is a slow writer. Fans of “Game of Thrones” have long been waiting for “Winds of Winter,” the sixth book in the series, and George R.R. Martin says he’s working on it, but it’s not going as fast as he wants. According to George, “I think it will be out this year. But hey, I thought the same thing last year.” Well, how about stop taking the time to give updates and get back to writing? Chop, chop!