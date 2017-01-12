Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

Mariah Carey filed a lawsuit against FEG Entretenimientos for refusing to pay her the full amount for canceled concerts, but the thing is, she’s the one who cancelled them. Mariah was supposed to perform in Argentina and Chile back in October, but she bailed without reason. Because she canceled just three days before the performances were set to take place, the company didn’t pay her in full. Mariah’s lawsuit claims the company was late paying on three installments which means she would have been responsible for flying her entire team overseas out of her own pocket. On top of that, Mariah says by missing these dates, she missed out on other deals and branding opportunities.

Kourtney Kardashian first sparked pregnancy rumors in November after she was spotted visiting an ob/gyn office. Now, it seems like she’s intentionally teasing a pregnancy. Kourtney posted a video on Snapchat of her showing off a nude baby bump photo from her last pregnancy. She also noted she’s taking some time off from her workouts. If she is truly pregnant, this would be her fourth child. And even though she and Scott Disick, the father of her other three kids, have been on the outs, it’s rumored that he is the father. According to a source, the two are “definitely back together.” The source added, “They are working it out for the sake of the child and neither one of them is seeing anyone else right now. Scott bought Kourtney a $35,000 David Yurman gold cuff bracelet that is laden with diamonds and she really loved it. He has also been showering her with flowers and has even started writing ‘rhymes’ for her. He doesn’t call it poetry, but that’s what it is.”

Blake Lively was stunning at the 2017 Golden Globes and was probably the best dressed celebrity there. Because of this, it’s very fitting that Blake took to Instagram to honor the people who put together her dress. Blake posted a photo of herself on the red carpet in her beautiful gown and wrote, “Thank you to the group of talent it took to make this happen. I don’t take it, or you, for granted.” Blake’s dress was a custom-made Versace crafted from black velvet with 24-karat gold chain mail detailing around the neck and shoulders as well as formed into pockets. It took 300 hours to make it. Blake also posted a photo of the women who were hard at work making her dress and wrote, “It takes a village. Thank you, ladies. I remember hand gluing plastic stones onto my prom dress. And I was (and still am) so proud of it. Can’t believe this is what goes into a dress I get to wear now. So grateful.”

Ray J has been fired from “Celebrity Big Brother” because the show discovered he was having major dental problems that required a lot of work and recovery time. The thing is, Ray J’s manager said the show decided this before Ray J even went to the dentist to find out what needed to be done. Our first thought is that they were trying to back out of the $1 million paycheck they offered him, but according to my sources, they are still willing to pay Ray all the money. Ray, however, really wants to be on the show. We’ll have to see who wins this battle. The show should be looking at it from a different angle – how fun would it be to see him on the show hopped up on laughing gas?