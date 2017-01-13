Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

Taylor Swift will face off in court against the DJ accused of groping her at a concert meet and greet. According to the court papers, “This case is set for a nine-day jury trial commencing at 8:30 a.m., Monday, August 7, 2017, to conclude on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The parties are requested to be present for the entirety of the trial.” The judge on the case accepted her request to seal the photo from the public since her attorneys argued, “It is all but assured that the photograph will be shared for scandalous and prurient interests — reasons that have nothing to do with the public’s interest in the Court’s decision making.” Although the photo has been sealed, the judge denied their request to keep court documents in the suit private. After Taylor’s team accused him of grabbing her, he filed a defamation lawsuit against her in September 2015, claiming she falsely accused him, and she then filed a countersuit in October 2015 for assault and battery. According to Taylor’s deposition, “Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my a** cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there. It was completely intentional, I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life.” She says the incident left her “frantic,” distressed,” and “violated.”

Has Robin Thicke been abusing his son? That’s what Paula Patton seems to think. That’s why she’s asking a Los Angeles judge to limit his time with Julian to monitored daytime visits amid allegations of child abuse. Normally, the six-year-old spends Thursday to Sunday with his dad. Paula accused Robin of excessive spanking – a claim the child also made to his school in Malibu. In her paperwork, she said, “Over the past year, I have become concerned about [Robin’s] drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian. On January 2, 2017, the day before Julian was to return to school from Christmas break, Julian told my mother and me that when [his dad] spanked him, it was really hard.” Robin, on the other hand, says that his spankings – which didn’t happen often – were an agreed-upon method of punishment. He added that Paula “holds residual anger” because he didn’t invite her to Alan Thicke’s funeral. The judge ended up ruling in Robin’s favor saying there was “insufficient showing of great or irreparable harm, immediate danger, or any other statutory basis for granting relief.”

Fans aren’t the only ones disgusted by Joseph Fiennes playing the late Michael Jackson in an upcoming British TV film. His daughter and nephew are too through with “Urban Myths.” Paris Jackson and Taj Jackson both saw the casting of a White man to play their Black relative as disrespectful and insulting. Paris even went as far as to say that the situation made her want to vomit. When Joseph was first cast last year, he said that while it wasn’t a biopic, he could understand why everyone was “up in arms.” “Urban Myths” premieres on January 19th on the UK’s Sky Arts channel.

Selena Gomez is back in the public eye and she wants everyone to know it. Just one day after she was photographed kissing The Weeknd, Selena is showing off her “assets” in a new photo that was shared by photographer Mert Alas. The image has Selena posing in a towel that drops open in the rear to reveal her rear in a thong. The photographer captioned the shot “beauty and the beast.” So far there’s no word on why Selena decided to get so sexy for the photo, although speculation is it could possibly be for a larger photo shoot. Meanwhile one person who is obviously not too happy about Selena’s new romance is The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid. In fact, not long after the news hit about Selena and the Weeknd, she stopped following Selena on Instagram. The biggest problem with all this is that Selena and Bella are both in Taylor Swift’s girl squad which means it may be up to Swift to fix the rift.