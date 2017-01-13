Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

The trailer for the “CHiPs” movie is out, and one of the original TV series’ star, Larry Wilcox, is not too happy with it. Larry, who played, officer Jon Baker, tweeted his disgust with the film which stars Dax Shepard as Officer Jon Baker and Michael Peña as Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello, originally played by Erik Estrada. Basically, the film looks like a “21 Jump Street” style action/comedy, and just as raunchy. Larry tweeted, “Way to go Warner Bros – just ruined the Brand of CHIPS and of the Calif Highway Patrol. Great choice!” He added, “TASTE in America……thanks Warner Bros…..and to all the little kids who have started watching CHIPS on Me TV-Sorry!” Larry ended his rant with, “BLUE LIVES MATTER!”

2017 is not getting off to a good start for Dina Lohan. According to Page Six, JPMorgan Chase Bank sued Dina three years ago for allegedly defaulting on the mortgage payments for the family’s house in Merrick, New York, despite taking out a $1.3-million loan. The case went quiet again until last February when the bank went back to court and demanded foreclosure. Lindsay’s mom hasn’t filed any paperwork firing back, so it’s possible she’s already in the process of moving out. She also found herself in some financial trouble over her California home too, so we don’t know where Dina plans on parking her car and hanging her clothes these days.

We already told you Natalie Portman that let slip that she got paid three times less than Ashton Kutcher for their 2011 romcom, “No Strings Attached.” Now, Ashton Kutcher has since taken to Twitter to praise Natalie for speaking out. He tweeted, “So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!” We’d love to see him take some action as well since it’s clear he didn’t try to remedy the situation at the time it was happening.

Flaming Lips member Wayne Coyne is friends with Miley Cyrus, which is interesting considering he’s 55 and she’s 24, so you have to wonder what they have in common. But that’s not the most unusual thing about their relationship. According to Wayne, ever since they’ve met, “We’ve texted each other every day.” He added, “I’ll say: ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing.” As for how much they’re texting, “Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re in each other’s lives.” You want to keep a streak with each other, sign up for Snapchat. Leave all other streaks, toilet or otherwise, out of that strange relationship.