Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

Kim Kardashian usually posts super glam shots of herself, but now she’s posting on a more serious note. Kim wrote on Twitter, “Wait why am I now getting psoriasis on my face?” Kim, who has been open about her battle with psoriasis, added, “Every few years, I get a cortisone shot to help combat the inflammation from my psoriasis. Everyone with psoriasis has different symptoms; sometimes the rashes are itchy, sometimes they’re flaky. Mine flares up from time to time for different reasons.” She continued, “I use a topical cortisone ointment every night before bed. I’m always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I’m learning to just accept it as part of who I am.”

Peter Dinklage, best known for his work as Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” is rumored to be in talks to star in “Avengers: Infinity War” set to come out as a two-part film in 2018 and 2019. Marvel won’t comment, but the internet is abuzz over the rumor and who Peter might play. The most popular theories are; Pip the Troll, Modok the floating head, and Uatu the Watcher, a celestial being who has been watching over Earth for many, many years.

UPDATED STORY: British network Sky Arts has pulled the controversial episode of its upcoming TV anthology series “Urban Myths” featuring Joseph Fiennes as the late music Michael Jackson. The decision comes a day after Michael’s 18-year-old daughter, Paris, spoke out about the show’s first trailer, calling it “insulting” and “shameful” after Joseph, a white actor, was cast as Michael, who was black. According to a statement, “We have taken the decision not to broadcast ‘Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon,’ a 30-minute episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series. This decision was taken in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family. We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events & never intended to cause any offense. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”

Emma Stone has admitted to sucking her thumb until the age of 11. She said she caused major issues for herself by doing that and had to wear braces for seven years. Emma explained, “I sucked my thumb until I was 11 years old. It’s still so soothing to do it, it feels so good. The roof of my mouth is so high-pitched that I had this huge overbite, and I got this gate when I was in second grade that came down. I had braces, and then they put a gate, and it was like this, and I would lift the gate, I would take the gate down and suck my thumb underneath the mouth appliance. Maybe that contributed to the many years of orthodonture.” Despite the thumb-sucking and thanks to the many years of metal work in the mouth, Emma has a beautiful smile today.