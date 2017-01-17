Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

Elton John and Mariah Carey were both reportedly paid big bucks to be wedding singers this past weekend. Both stars performed at the London wedding of Daniel Kevey and 19-year-old Irene Kogan, the granddaughter of Russian billionaire Valery Kogan. Both stars were paid around $4.2-million to perform. And they weren’t the only entertainment for the nine-hour affair. In addition to Russian stars, Mark Ronson closed out the night with a DJ set.

Is baby number two on the way for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian? We’re not sure, but some sources have confirmed that she’s preggers. Apparently, the reality show couple wasn’t planning on a second child. In fact, Chyna was trying to lose her baby weight from their daughter, Dream. If this is true, we may hear an announcement as soon as next week. Right now, Rob and Chyna are renegotiating their TV deal with E! We’ll investigate the rumor and keep you posted.

Congratulations are in order for Katherine Heigl. She and her husband, Josh Kelley, welcomed their son, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., on December 20th. While he joins big sisters Adalaide and Naleigh, this was the first time the former “Grey’s Anatomy” star has given birth. And, in more baby news, Armie Hammer from “Gossip “Girl” and Elizabeth Chambers have welcomed a son. The new arrival comes just one month after they celebrated daughter Harper’s second birthday.

Justin Bieber thinks his ex, Selena Gomez, is using The Weeknd to get some publicity. Insiders close to Justin say Selena is actually working on new music with The Weeknd, and the hookup just follows her pattern of dating stars she wants to work with. Justin thinks that not only did she do it with him, but she’s also used Nick Jonas and Zedd in the past.