Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

Like his “CHiPs” co-star Larry Wilcox, Erik Estrada is not happy with the upcoming “CHIPS” movie. Erik, who played Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello on the original show, tweeted, “saw the trailer the other day…PURE TRASH…remember (not 100%sure) real CHiPs NEVER drew their gun.” He added, “I tell you that new CHiPs movie that is either in the works or done is demeaning 2 CHiPs’ fans & I will nt see it.”

Octavia Spencer treated a whole group of people to a free movie. Octavia asked people on Instagram to nominate people they felt were deserving of a night out. She then rented out a Los Angeles movie theater and treated a bunch of families in need to a screening of her film, “Hidden Figures.” She did it in honor of her mother who passed away when Octavia was just 19-years-old. Octavia said, “My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I’m honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend.”

My dirt diggers dug into the Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna pregnancy rumor and it looks like it’s not true. The website that reported the story from one of Blac Chyna’s “close friends” is consistently known for publishing inaccurate stories. According to a more reliable source, Gossip Cop, they are reporting that 100% Blac Chyna is not currently “pregnant again with Rob’s second child.”

Kylie Jenner donated half a million dollars to Smile Train from the sale of two lines of special-edition lip kit. Smile Train is an organization that supports free cleft palate surgery for children around the world, and so far, Kylie’s company has donated $500,000 to the charity. Every now and then something good comes from that family.