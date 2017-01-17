Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are officially divorced. A judge ended the 15-month marriage on Friday. The judge denied Johnny’s request to impose a $100,000 sanction on Amber for allegedly delaying the proceeding and ordered Johnny to pay $500,000 toward Amber’s legal fees. Amber will keep the dogs, Pistol and Boo, and Johnny will get to keep all of his properties and real-estate everywhere around the world, as well as 42 vehicles in his name.

Ed Sheeran is back with new music after taking a year off from everything, but he’s back less 50 pounds. Ed said that when he stopped touring and working, he packed on the pounds. Ed explained, “I doubled in size. Sweatpants were the only things that fit and I thought everything had shrunk in the wash, but it hadn’t.” And all it took was cutting out the beer to lose the weight. Ed noted, “It was the beer. Well, I’m back on beer now, because I’m fine, but I cut out beer for a bit and started exercising which was quite weird. I didn’t realize how much I burned on stage. I stopped touring and I just ballooned instantly.”

If you’re old enough to remember when the WWE was the WWF, you’ll be sad to hear that Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has passed away at the age of 73. Jimmy was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in December. Doctors gave him only six months to live but obviously, the cancer took over much quicker than expected.

Jeff Goldblum, 64, and his wife, Emilie Livingston, are expecting their second baby. Their first child, Charlie Ocean, was born on the 4th of July in 2015 (yes, ironic since Jeff starred in “Independence Day”). According to Emilie, baby #2 is due in April.