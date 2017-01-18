Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

Here’s what you need when you’re going through a divorce – the birth mother of one of your adopted children coming out of the woodwork. That’s what’s happening to Angelina Jolie. The woman who gave birth to her daughter, Zahara, would like to speak to her child. Mentewab Dawit Lebiso lives in Ethiopia and wants to connect with the 12-year-old. She said, “I would ask Angelina to let me speak with [Zahara]. I do not think it is too much to ask.” In Angelina’s defense, she was told that the child was an orphan when she adopted her in 2005. And for the record, Mentewab says she doesn’t want the child back. She said, “Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have ever been. She has been with her since she was a baby, but that does not mean I do not miss her. I would so much want to celebrate with her on her birthday and other special days…I long to be able to have regular contact with her.” So far, there hasn’t been any word from Angelina’s camp on this matter.

Ariana Grande is getting blasted for a recent post in which she claimed to be “the hardest working 23-year-old human being on Earth.” Whether or not she was being serious isn’t clear, but social media has been having a field day over the post. The controversy started when Ariana posted a selfie on Instagram, writing, “when you’re cute but you’re also the hardest working 23-year-old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unf—kwitable #haventsleptinyears.” Well, many on social media took offense to Ariana’s boast. One wrote, “Yes Ariana Grande is the hardest working 23-year-old on earth not the ones struggling making 60¢ a day trying to provide for their families,” while another added, “I really like ariana but ‘hardest working’? somebody who has as much time as her to post all day on her snapchat constantly says otherwise.” Others poked fun at how “humble” she is, while another person added, “you seriously need a reality check…you don’t know the meaning of hard work love.”

Steve Harvey has issued an apology to all the Asian men he offended last week. In case you missed it, he made jokes about them in his 2002 book, “How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.” After being dragged through the mud by the Twitterverse and Asian American advocacy groups, Steve offered his “humblest apology” for being offensive. He added, “It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever.” Too little, too late?

work to get back in Rihanna’s good graces. In case you missed it, he reignited a three-year-old feud between himself and Rihanna during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” last week. Host Andy Cohen asked Charlie if he’d ever settled his differences with RiRi after she refused to meet his then-fiancée, Brett Rossi, in May 2014. Charlie said, “Oh that b****. No, no, no.” He went on to add that she’d “abandoned common courtesy and common sense.” Apparently, Charlie had a change of heart because he sent her a tweet yesterday. “Dear Rihanna, Pardon my inane self-indulgence. Let’s have a drink someday (on me).” So far, she hasn’t responded. I can’t imagine she was really losing any sleep over it from the start.