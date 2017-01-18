Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

Two stars of “The Walking Dead” are looking for raises. Sources say Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus are allegedly “paid a pittance” compared to what stars on other shows made. We hear that Norman make less than $124,000 per episode, and Andrew, the main star, makes even less – $92,000 per episode. While it’s way more than most of us make, think about this – the main cast of “The Big Bang Theory” make around $1 million dollars an episode, and “Gilmore Girls” stars Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham are pulling in about $2.5 million for the reboot. Word is that both Andrew and Norman are looking for big raises $618,000 and about $550,000 respectively per episode.

Idina Menzel is kicking off a world tour on March 29th in Osaka, Japan, but fear not, it will lead her through our area! Idina is coming July 7th to Foxwoods Resort Casino and July 8th to Boston. Reminder – Idina’s remake of “Beaches” airs this Saturday night on Lifetime.

Former President George H. W. Bush, 92, was rushed to a hospital in Texas on Saturday after experiencing “shortness of breath.” His spokesman tweeted that George has “responded very well to treatments” and that they “hope to have him out soon.”

Emma Watson is starring as Belle in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” live-action remake, but she had the chance to be another live-action princess before she took this role. Emma said she was originally offered the part of Cinderella in the 2015 live-action remake, but she turned it down. Emma said, “I didn’t know they were going to make’ Beauty and the Beast’ at the time I turned down ‘Cinderella’, but when they offered me Belle, I just felt the character resonated with me so much more than Cinderella did.” Surely with no intetion to disrespect Lily James, who ended up playing Cinderella, Emma also added that Belle is a good role model since “she remains curious, compassionate and open-minded. And that’s the kind of woman I would want to embody as a role model, given the choice. There’s this kind of outsider quality that Belle had and the fact she had this really empowering defiance of what was expected of her. In a strange way, she challenges the status quo of the place she lives in, and I found that really inspiring.” She manages to keep her integrity and have a completely independent point of view. She’s not easily swayed by other people’s perspective — not swayed by fear-mongering or scapegoating.”