Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

Betty White turned 95- years-old yesterday, and she sat down with Katie Couric for a quick chat. Betty said of her birthday, “95. I can’t believe it. Nope. No, seriously, I can’t. I keep thinking, Betty you’re 95-years-old. I’m so blessed with good health and faculties and I’ve got memories and all that. You can’t really expect that at 95. I am the luckiest old broad on two feet.” Of course, you can’t have a conversation with Betty White and not bring up “The Golden Girls.” So, here’s a fun fact – Betty almost played the role of Blanche before actually landing the role of Rose. She said, “All of a sudden Rose came up and I loved her because she was so innocent. Not the brightest nickel in the drawer, but she was fun to do.” And Betty would love a Golden Girls reboot. She joked, “I’d want to do it. I’m sure at 95, I’m sure they’d want me.” That’s no joke, Betty – we DO want you!

“Dog Whisperer” Cesar Millan’s house was broken into and thieves left with thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry. Police say the intruders entered through an unlocked bathroom window and that the security cameras caught some footage of the robbery. Cesar was in Asia at the time of the break-in.

Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith, failed his driving test, and he seemed to have a meltdown at the DMV over it. Jaden, 18, started off by telling fans in a video, “It’s going to be so funny to tell my dad that I’ve failed straight up,” but then he said, “I’m about to move out of L.A. There’s a lot of bad things here. Create the life that you want for yourself. Everybody follow your heart, you know what I’m saying? Do exactly what you want to do, be who you want to be. “Don’t try to be somebody else. It’s hard these days to really create the life you want for yourself because there’s nobody really here that’s like supporting the youth or the youth’s creativity. It just shows you how sad society and life is sometimes, you know what I’m saying?” He then went on a bizarre rant about Instagram and said, “What is Instagram Live? Why aren’t scientists Instagram Live-ing? Why aren’t people Instagram Live-ing to cure cancer right now? Why aren’t we Instagram Live-ing about peace right now? This makes no sense, nothing about this life makes any sense…Sitting here on Instagram, sitting here being distracted we’re not even focusing on our own lives.” Of course, let’s remember, not getting your license can seem like the end of the world for a teenager.

Shawn Mendes wrote a song for his friends’ wedding and he even performed it for their first dance. Shawn’s friends Matt and Catherine got married recently and he wrote them a song called “Try My Best.” He said right before he performed, “Matt and I both wrote this for you, Catherine, so I hope you love it,” and then he played it as the couple took the floor for their first dance. So, does that technically get him out of giving a gift?