Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

Is Amal Clooney expecting a child? We’re not sure, but the loose-fitting two-piece dress she wore earlier this week made people speculate. Apparently, George Clooney’s wife has been the subject of scrutiny ever since they appeared at a Los Angeles screening for the Netflix documentary, “The White Helmets” on January 9th. She wore a loose-fitting dress that night too. At that point, several outlets said that Amal was pregnant, and some said with twins. So far, the notoriously private couple hasn’t said a word. We’ll dig deeper and keep you posted.

Octavia Spencer is Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2017 Woman of the Year. She will lead a parade through Cambridge, Massachusetts before being ceremonially roasted. The organization says they’re “proud to honor an actress whose depth of talent has captivated audiences with her comedic wit and her graceful portrayals of the underrepresented. And, Ryan Reynolds has been named Man of the Year for being “such a talented and diverse actor, whose seamless transition across multiple genres captures audiences and keeps them coming back to see what’s next.”

Judy Garland’s childhood home in California is on the market. The house has been expanded and remodeled, but some of the original features, including the windows, moldings, and some of the flooring, are still there from the Garland era. The property is currently listed for $550,000.

Ryan Lochte’s, fiancé, Kayla Rae Reid is expecting a boy. Ryan said, “I always wanted more than one kid and I definitely wanted a boy first so, if we have a girl, the boy will be the big brother and take care of his sister so it’s working out perfectly.” Wait until he actually has two and he’ll see just how perfectly siblings treat each other.