Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

The 43rd Annual People’s Choice Awards were last night. Here’s a look at the main categories in the TV field;

Favorite TV Show

· “Outlander” (WINNER)

· “The Big Bang Theory”

· “Grey’s Anatomy”

· “Stranger Things”

· “The Walking Dead”

Favorite Network TV Comedy

· “The Big Bang Theory” (WINNER)

· “black-ish”

· “Jane the Virgin”

· “Modern Family”

· “New Girl”

Favorite Comedic TV Actor

· Jim Parsons (WINNER)

· Andy Samberg

· Anthony Anderson

· Matthew Perry

· Tim Allen

Favorite Comedic TV Actress

· Sofia Vergara (WINNER)

· Anna Faris

· Gina Rodriguez

· Kaley Cuoco

· Zooey Deschanel

Favorite Network TV Drama

· “Grey’s Anatomy” (WINNER)

· “How to Get Away with Murder”

· “Quantico”

· “Chicago Fire”

· “Empire”

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor

· Jesse Williams (WINNER)

· Justin Chambers

· Scott Foley

· Taylor Kinney

· Terrence Howard

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress

· Priyanka Chopra (WINNER)

· Taraji P. Henson

· Viola Davis

· Ellen Pompeo

· Kerry Washington

Favorite Cable TV Comedy

· “Baby Daddy” (WINNER)

· “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

· “Real Husbands of Hollywood”

· “Younger”

· “Atlanta”

Favorite Cable TV Drama

· “Bates Motel” (WINNER)

· “Mr. Robot”

· “Pretty Little Liars”

· “Queen Sugar”

· “The Americans”

Favorite Premium Drama Series

· “Orange is the New Black” (WINNER)

· “Homeland”

· “House of Cards”

· “Narcos”

· “Power”

Favorite Premium Comedy Series

· “Fuller House” (WINNER)

· “The Mindy Project”

· “Shameless”

· “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

· “Veep”

Blake Lively won the 2017 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic Actress for her role in “The Shallows,” beating out the likes of Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Julia Roberts, and Meryl Streep. She even showed us just how dramatic she can be when she approached Tom Hanks and got down on one knee to pay homage to his greatness. During her acceptance speech, Blake encouraged girls to speak their minds and thanked the Spice Girls for first introducing her to girl power. She said, “What’s so neat about them is that they were all so distinctively different, and they were women, and they owned who they were.” She then thanked her husband, Ryan Reynolds, which was met with cheers, to which she responded, “You can’t have him! He’s mine!”

Ed Sheeran may only be 25 but he’s already anxious to start a family, and that’s part of the reason he built an underground tunnel at his home that leads to his own personal pub. Ed said, “The problem with my house at the moment is, if I have a house party, it’s all in the house, and if I have kids, I want to still have mates around and have beers. So, it’s good to have them separate.” Ed added, “I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I’m ready, let’s go—tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.” And there’s a good chance his dreams could come true sooner rather than later. In terms of his romantic life, Ed has been dating Cherry Seaborn for quite some time, and he says the last year off from touring and promoting has been good for their relationship. He said, “This has been the first time I’ve actually had the time to fall in love properly. I’ve never been happier. I’ve never been more comfortable. I’ve never been more inspired. I feel like everything’s fallen into place, and it’s fallen into place because I’ve given it the time to fall into place.”

NBC is sticking with The Pearson family. “This Is Us” has been renewed for two more seasons, each made up of 18 episodes. Considering the show pulls in an average of 9.6 million viewers weekly, second only to “Empire,” this shouldn’t come as too big a surprise. The cast’s reaction to the news was as expected – lots of happy, shocked faces and cheering. I’d be cheering too if I knew I was guaranteed a big paycheck for the next two years.