Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

Here’s a look at the big winners on the movie side for the People’s Choice Awards;

Favorite Movie

· “Finding Dory” (WINNER)”

· Captain America: Civil War”

· “Deadpool”

· “Suicide Squad”

· “Zootopia”

Favorite Movie Actor

· Ryan Reynolds (WINNER)

· Kevin Hart

· Robert Downey Jr.

· Tom Hanks

· Will Smith

Favorite Movie Actress

· Jennifer Lawrence (WINNER)

· Margot Robbie

· Melissa McCarthy

· Scarlett Johansson

· Anna Kendrick

Favorite Action Movie

· “Deadpool” (WINNER)

· “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

· “Captain America: Civil War”

· “Suicide Squad”

· “X-Men: Apocalypse”

Favorite Comedic Movie

· “Bad Moms” (WINNER)

· “Central Intelligence”

· “Ghostbusters”

· “How to Be Single”

· “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”

And, a glorious part of the evening was when Johnny Depp was announced as the Favorite Movie Icon. He was up against Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, and Denzel Washington. Johnny said, “I came here tonight for one reason and one reason only – for you the people… through whatever good times or bad, have stood by me and trusted me. You very, very graciously invited me here once again tonight, so I appreciate that very much. You have no idea how much I appreciate it.” He went on to say, “I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your well-wishes to my family and myself, which is why it’s especially meaningful for me to be here in front of you to say thank you and tell you that I truly feel that need to thank you, because in all honesty, we all know that none of us, especially me, wouldn’t be standing up here tonight if it wasn’t for you.” Johnny, of course, was referencing his divorce from Amber Heard.

Police in Paris say Kim Kardashian will never get her stolen jewelry back, at least not in the form in which it was stolen. A police source says that all the jewels stolen from Kim have either been “melted down or re-cut and sold on the black market.” One of those items include Kim’s 20-carat, $4 million ring her husband, Kanye West gave her last year. So far, of the 17 people who have been arrested, ten have been charged. Now ironically, a few days ago, Kim filmed a cameo for “Ocean’s Eight” with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and sources say her involvement in the film centers around a jewelry robbery.

After all the rumors and teasing, it’s official – they’re back! NBC has ordered 10 episodes of a “Will & Grace” reboot! Even better, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally, are all reprising their roles as Will, Grace, Karen, and Jack. Original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will be back as showrunners and executive producers, and James Burrows, who directed all eight seasons of “Will & Grace,” will direct all 10 new episodes. So far, there’s no word on when the reboot will premiere, but I’m so excited! Oh, how I’ve missed all the witty one-liners – my life has been so incomplete!