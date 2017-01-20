Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

We’re not surprised that Kanye West didn’t get an invitation to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration – after all, his most recent performances were a little intense. What is a tad surprising? The reason. Reportedly, he’s not “traditionally American” enough. According to Tom Barrack, the Presidential Inaugural Committee chair, they never considered Mr. Kim Kardashian. The way he put it, “It’s not the venue. The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy, but we just haven’t asked him to perform.” Instead, Toby Keith and Jackie Evancho did the honors last night. Jackie returns to offer the national anthem today.

TV fans have lost a familiar face. Miguel Ferrer has died at the age of 61 after a battle with cancer. Best known for his roles on “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Crossing Jordan,” Miguel is a part of a Hollywood family. His parents were singer and actress Rosemary Clooney and Academy Award winning actor José Ferrer, and George Clooney was his cousin. After getting the news of his passing, “NCIS: Los Angeles” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill released a statement paying tribute to the actor. He said, “Today, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ lost a beloved family member. “Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.” Miguel had already filmed his part in the upcoming “Twin Peaks” revival set to air on May 21st.

Cuba Gooding Jr. is finally calling it quits with his wife. Sara Gooding filed for a legal separation in 2014, and he just responded with a full-on divorce petition. The Oscar winner wants joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter, and he’s willing to pay Sara a substantial amount of spousal support. However, he’s got a stipulation in the splitting of the assets. He only wants to deal with the cash he made prior to their separation. In other words, he wants to keep all the money he made from “The People vs. OJ Simpson.” Funny, we don’t think there’s a whole lot of money left to split up pre-PVOS.

If you think we live in a post-racial society, think again. Chrissy Teigen found this out the hard way yesterday. She and her husband, John Legend, had flown into New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport from Los Angeles when a member of the paparazzi said, “If we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?” Chrissy took to Twitter to describe the moment as “disgusting” – especially since John was right there. When someone asked why she didn’t go after the idiot, she explained, “They live for that photo and lawsuit.”