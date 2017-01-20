Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

Sir Patrick Stewart has had many epic roles, like “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “X-Men” to name a couple, but he just landed the most unusual role of his career. He will voice of Poop in the upcoming “Emoji Movie.” Sony Pictures tweeted, “So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie,” along with a picture of the character, a charming pile of feces wearing a bow-tie.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake have been the subject of dating rumors since she was spotted at his concert on New Year’s Eve, and it seems the relationship is moving fast. According to a source, “Drake has been hanging out at Jennifer’s new house in Bel Air. He has been there several times and is getting to know her kids.” Apparently, the kids love him. The source added, “They all have a lot of fun together. Her kids really like him and they know all of his songs. They like having him around.”

“A Dog’s Purpose” was supposed to premiere this weekend, but the event has been cancelled in light of allegations of animal mistreatment. TMZ obtained video that showed a trainer forcing Hercules the German Shepherd into rushing water. The animal – one of at least five dogs used in the production –kept struggling to get out, not wanting to be in the water. Once the handler forced him in, he was quickly submerged and had to be rescued. The whole situation is being investigated. An animal protection agency was on hand during filming, and they’re being investigated as well. Because of this drama, the film’s premiere has been cancelled. Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures issued a statement saying that they didn’t want anything to overshadow the film that celebrates the relationship between animals and humans. They also said, “While we are all disheartened by the appearance of an animal in distress, everyone has assured us that Hercules the German Shepherd was not harmed throughout the filmmaking.” Josh Gad, who is the voice of the dog, saw the video on the incident in question and said, “I am shaken and sad to see any animal put in a situation against its will.”

Scary Spice recently talked about how the Spice Girls all got their nicknames. She said, “We had this one journalist who I guess was extremely lazy, and couldn’t bother to learn all of our names and just gave us nicknames. ‘That one’s a bit Scary, that one’s a bit Posh’…and they just kind of stuck. He couldn’t be bothered.” Scary doesn’t mind though. She added, “It kind of just worked. I like mine, because at least I’m scaring people before I even walk in the room.” Well, that’s not always a good thing, especially if you’re trying to get a job from someone other than Wes Craven or the WWE.