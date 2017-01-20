Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller is supposed to face sentencing today for her bankruptcy fraud charges and for not claiming income she made internationally. Abby is facing five years behind bars and a $5 million fine for the over $700,000 in income she hid in 2010. Abby’s lawyers have made one final attempt in hopes to get her punishment reduced to just a probation sentence. They said to the judge, “Ms. Miller was overwhelmed and under-equipped, and this led to her failure to respect to the bankruptcy process. Her engagement of lawyers, accountants, and other professionals was haphazard, episodic, and at times, counter-productive.” They added that her “very public humiliation” and the fact that she’s taken the steps to secure counsel with legal and financial experts “to ensure that she will not recreate the circumstances that led to this sentencing” should be considered. Unfortunately for Abby, the U.S. Attorney’s office sent their own message to the judge that included an email Abby sent her accountant after a judge demanded she pay back her creditors. The email read; “Oh god I miss u. The judge was a d***! He hates me…I’m paying Everyone I owe 100% back in one big check! Who does that! Nobody in bankruptcy! But he won’t just say look I hate you and I don’t want to see u again pay everybody and go!!” In their note, they said, “Miller committed multiple offenses for which she accepted responsibility in the context of the bankruptcy. She both schemed to defraud the court, conceal assets, and falsify bankruptcy schedules while under oath.” Abby is set to face the judge today for sentencing.

If Glenn and Abraham’s introduction to Lucille was too much for “The Walking Dead” fans, you’ll be happy to know that the showrunners are going to take it down a notch or two. In the weeks that followed, the show experienced its first-ever drastic ratings slide. According to Gale Hurd, the EP on the show, “We were able to look at the feedback on the level of violence. We did tone it down for episodes we were still filming for later on in the season.”

Mandy Moore doesn’t have kids yet, but she sure is getting practice thanks to her role as Rebecca Pearson on “This Is Us.” Mandy said because of all the flashbacks and flash forwards in the show, she has had the chance to know “all the shades of pregnancy — from it being fun to being miserable.” Mandy added, “I think I had four different sets of boobs. Seriously There was like progression of like, this size boob, this size boob and then, like, gigantic. I was like, ‘This is insanity.’ And different pregnancy pads, yes. I was most interested in the different-sized cutlets that I had to put on.” To channel her character as best she could, Mandy said she adjusted her breathing towards the end stage of her pregnancy to portray a woman on the verge of giving birth. She said it made sense “because I imagine like lugging around an extra like 60, 70, maybe more pounds.”

And speaking of baby mamas, Chrissy Teigen’s “Whatevs” post is getting a lot of likes. On Wednesday, the supermodel Tweeted a photo of her leg, showing off all her stretch marks It’s not the first time she’s posted such a photo. Just four months after Luna was born, Chrissy posted her stretch marks on Snapchat and wrote, “lol my thighs have tributaries.”