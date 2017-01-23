Dina’s Dirt at 6:40

“The Walking Dead” star Lennie James, who plays Morgan on the show, says he hated filming the first half of the seventh season. Basically, he didn’t like being separated from the rest of the main cast. He said, “[It was] horrible, just horrible – I swear to God, horrible. But it was the same for everybody. Everyone’s had more time off this season than they’ve ever had, but it’s horrible.… And because we filmed The Kingdom in a completely different area to where they were filming Alexandria, the Hilltop, or the Saviors, it meant that no one was close to each other. When we starting filming the first episode, there was a moment where everybody sort of came together – and then everybody split up. I didn’t see Andy [Rick Grimes] for six weeks because we weren’t filming in the same place. We live kind of close to each other [in Atlanta], but we weren’t either filming at the same places or at the same times, and in the end the only time I did see him was when we were both on a plane back to London to see our families. I hated it, it was horrible.” Lenny also said that he would only meet new cast members from the show after filming had finished at the wrap party explaining, “There’s whole bunches of people that you meet at the wrap party who you’ve never met before! You’re like, ‘Who are you and what are you doing on my show?’ There were just loads of people going: ‘Hi, I’m such and such and I play…’ I don’t know you, go away! Where’s my mates? It was horrible, I hated it – meeting people at a wrap party and they don’t even look like themselves. It’s just stupid.”

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Horner, a.k.a. Ginger Spice, is a mom again. She and hubby Christian Horner welcomed son Montague George Hector Horner on Saturday. This is the couple’s first child together. Geri is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Bluebell, from a previous relationship, while Christian also has a daughter, Olivia, from a previous relationship.

Barack Obama’s last day as president was on January 19, and he was quick to book his very first civilian vacation in eight years. Our former POTUS spent some time on Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s private golf club in Rancho Mirage, CA. No word on what the ladies were up to. Barack said about his new life, “After eight years in the White House, Michelle and I now rejoin all of you as private citizens.” Michelle added, “First, we’re going to take a little break. We’re finally going to get some sleep and take some time to be with our family and just be still for a little bit.”

Star magazine claims that Brad Pitt is getting over Angelina Jolie by cozying up with Kate Hudson and that he’s actually planning on moving in with her. Nobody finds this rumor funnier than Kate’s brother, Oliver Hudson. In light of his sister’s latest alleged love interest, he took to Instagram to talk about how awful it is having Brad around. He wrote, “Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as s***! He drinks out of the f***ing carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom’s overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying “All right!! It’s Brad Pitt!!” Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it’s time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the f*** out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you.. ok..“ Brad and Kate have yet to acknowledge the rumors, probably because they’re so busy laughing their heads off.