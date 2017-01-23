Dina’s Dirt at 7:40

Millions around the country and the world marched in solidarity with the Women’s March. It was one the largest turnouts in history. Many celebrities showed their support on social media like Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus, but many more actually showed up to the march. Madonna, Alicia Keys, Scarlett Johannson, Amy Schumer, America Fererra, Chrissy Teigen, Uzo Aduba, and Janelle Monae were just a few of the A-listers that showed in up for the main march in Washington, DC. Chelsea Handler and Kristen Stewart showed up to Park City, Utah during downtime from Sundance Film Festival, while Helen Mirren, Rihanna, and Whoopi Goldberg joined marchers in New York City. Ashley Judd offered a fiery speech, which some would say shocked and awed marchers in Washington DC. She read a poem called “Nasty Woman,” the work of Nina Donovan, a 19-year-old poet and performer from Tennessee.

PETA is planning to protest “A Dog’s Purpose” on opening day, January 27, over the treatment of one of the dogs in the film. TMZ posted video of a German Shepherd panicking when a handler tried to throw him into the water. According to the studio, the video was misleading, and they say the dog was willing to go in the water but got nervous because they were putting him into the water from a different spot than he expected. PETA is expected to picket at theaters across the country on Friday.

Stephen Baldwin says it’s time for his big brother, Alec, to lay off Donald Trump. Alec has been portraying Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” for the past couple months, and though Stephen thinks the impression is funny, now that Trump is the president, the mocking should stop. He says people “quietly voted” for Trump because they believe in him, and now it’s time to give him the “opportunity to succeed and unite the country.” Stephen has always been a proud, outspoken Trump supporter.

Kristin Cavallari from “The Hills” and “Dancing with the Stars” posted a picture with her hubby, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, to thank him for her birthday trip to Mexico. But haters were quick to make fun of Jay’s “dad bod.” As a result, Kristin posted a more flattering pic of him with her “gusband” Scotty Cunha, writing, “Since Jay looked like a 300-pound lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot.” This time, she received a lot of comments from a very upset LGBTQ community, inflamed by what they perceived to be her “insensitivity.” Sometimes it’s just good to take a breather from social media and disappear for a while…