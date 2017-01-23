Dina’s Dirt at 8:40

Madonna was one of the many famous faces to speak at the Women’s March in Washington, DC, and as you can imagine she was quite fired up. She dropped quite a few expletives during her remarks, some of which made it on the air, and while her overall message was of love and unity, many chose to focus on one particularly controversial part of her comments. At one point during her speech, Madonna admitted there have been times since the election that she’s been so angry by what’s going on in our country that she “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” Needless to say, some critics weren’t too happy about her White House comments, and she later took to social media to clarify her statement. She wrote on Instagram “I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things…I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

Abby Lee Miller’s legal team was hard at work on Friday as her fraud sentencing began. Her team told the judge, “Defendant argues that she is not alleged to have concealed assets at the time she filed for bankruptcy protection, and she paid all her creditors in full.” The judge actually sided with her team on that point and said that the court will “analyze the amount sought to be gained by defendant after hearing evidence from the government and defendant on the record at the time of sentencing.” During the hearing, Abby denied smuggling cash from Australia into the United States and using a minor to commit the crime. The only crimes Abby pled guilty to were not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June. The recommended prison sentence for Abby is 0-6 months, although the judge could assign a maximum of five years. Her second sentencing date will be on February 24.

M. Night Shyamalan’s films are either really, really good, or critically panned for life. Thankfully for him, the reviews for his new film, “Split,” have been phenomenal. The movie was the biggest draw at the box office this weekend and also proved to be a lucrative investment for Shyamalan; “Split” reportedly cost $9-million to make, and early estimates have the film bringing in $40-million+. Considering James McAvoy played 22 characters, saving money on paying 21 other people probably helped bring the profit margin way up. On the flip side, “The Founder” fell flat with an 11th place showing. The film stars Michael Keaton as McDonalds’ head honcho Ray Kroc, and it only brought in just under $3-million.

Ed Sheeran might not be the best guy to take dating advice from. Ed admitted, “I once went on a date and brought a LEGO set, and made the LEGO set, and then left.” And on top of that, he took the LEGO set with him – he didn’t even leave it for his date! FYI, The LEGO set in question was “Pirates of the Caribbean”-themed. We don’t know if that would impress any girl, but we think it might definitely warm Johnny Depp’s heart.